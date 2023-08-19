In contrast to the UK, unwilling defendants can be dragged into a US court

A court artist drawing dated 17/08/23 by Elizabeth Cook of empty chairs in court after nurse Lucy Letby refused to attend Manchester Crown Court during her trial for murder - Elizabeth Cook/PA

Lucy Letby’s decision to not appear in court has been criticised as a “last disrespect to her victims and their families.”

Outrage has grown as it came to light that the 33-year-old will not confront the families of the seven babies she murdered and hear the life sentence handed down by the judge on Monday.

Earlier this week, Letby had declined to enter the dock at Manchester Crown Court when the final verdicts were announced in stages.

In the United States the law allows defendants to be “dragged” into court by guards to ensure they are physically present for a trial and the sentencing.

Lawyer Alexei Schacht said “in the US they make you sit there while the victims yell at you.” If offenders refuse to attend, the judge can sign a “force order”, he said.

This allows them “to tie you up and drag you in. They can do whatever you want”, he said.

“It doesn’t usually happen as most people realise being tied up in court doesn’t work in their favour.”

In some cases offenders refuse to attend in the hope they can appeal their sentence on the grounds it went ahead in their absence, denying their constitutional rights.

Mr Schacht said: “Judges always want to protect the record of the case against appeals down the line.”

He gave the example of the former doctor for the American gymnastics team, Larry Nassar, whose sentencing hearing for sexually abusing athletes, spanned several days.

Larry Nassar, the former team USA Gymnastics doctor who was jailed for life in 2018 for multiple sexual assaults, was forced to face his victims during sentencing - Reuters/REBECCA COOK

A federal law which allows defendants to waive their right to be present works in “the court’s favour to allow the trial to continue in their absence”, he said.

But when a defendant is charged with capital murder - which is punishable by death - their presence is deemed so fundamental it cannot be waived.

This is only applicable in the 27 states where the death penalty has not yet been outlawed.

Inside Lucy Letby prison

In New Zealand, meanwhile, defendants must be present at sentencing hearings unless the court specifically excuses them - meaning they do not have an explicit right not to attend.

The Criminal Procedure Act 2011 states: “The court may permit the defendant to be out of court during the whole or any part of a hearing on any terms the court thinks fit.”

Those who fail to attend without express permission can be arrested.

Courts may also order the defendant to be removed from the court during a trial if they interrupt “the hearing to such an extent that it is impracticable to continue in his or her presence.”

Any offenders or companies sentenced in the District or High Courts must also pay a $50 NZD (£23.50) levy which goes towards victims of serious crime.

