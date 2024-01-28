Contribute to a good cause and have a little fun, too, at these community fundraisers
Cabin Fever Indoor Yard Sale
Friday, Feb. 2 - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 3 - 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Broadfording Church of the Brethren Fellowship
14010 Greencastle Pike
Hagerstown
Rented tables, plus donated items. Food available for purchase. Free admission. Call 301-791-3440 or 301-730-2140, or email broadfordingcob@verizon.net.
Fire company breakfast
Saturday, Feb. 3 - 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Potomac Valley Fire Company
2202 Dargan School Road
Sharpsburg
Pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy, chipped beef gravy and scrambled eggs. $10 adults, free ages 12 and younger. If snow emergency plan is in effect, then breakfast will be canceled. Call 301-432-2130.
All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner
Saturday, Feb. 10 - 3 to 6 p.m. (snow date is Saturday, Feb. 17)
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
601 Washington Ave.
Hagerstown
Spaghetti with homemade meat or meatless sauce, salad or applesauce, breadsticks, desserts and beverage. Eat in or carryout. Ticket are $10 for adults, $5 ages 5 to 11, and free for ages 4 and younger. Buy five tickets in advance no later than Feb. 3, receive one adult ticket free. Buy tickets in advance from a St. Mark's member, or call 301-733-7550 or 443-880-0263. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.
All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast
Saturday, Feb. 17 - 7 to 10 a.m.
Christ Reformed United Church Of Christ
22514 Cavetown Church Road
Cavetown
Pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy, eggs, toast, variety of cereal, orange juice, coffee and milk. $7 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12, free for ages 4 and younger. Call 301-797-6292.
Annual Dinner, Dance & Auction
Saturday, March 2 - 5:30 to 11 p.m.
The Orchards
1580 Orchard Drive
Chambersburg, Pa.
Silent and live auctions. Black tie optional. $125 per person, $940 table of eight. Proceeds benefit Cumberland Valley School of Music. Call 717-261-1220.
