Contribute to a good cause and have a little fun, too, at these community fundraisers

Cabin Fever Indoor Yard Sale

Friday, Feb. 2 - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 3 - 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Broadfording Church of the Brethren Fellowship

14010 Greencastle Pike

Hagerstown

Rented tables, plus donated items. Food available for purchase. Free admission. Call 301-791-3440 or 301-730-2140, or email broadfordingcob@verizon.net.

Fire company breakfast

Saturday, Feb. 3 - 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Potomac Valley Fire Company

2202 Dargan School Road

Sharpsburg

Pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy, chipped beef gravy and scrambled eggs. $10 adults, free ages 12 and younger. If snow emergency plan is in effect, then breakfast will be canceled. Call 301-432-2130.

All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner

Saturday, Feb. 10 - 3 to 6 p.m. (snow date is Saturday, Feb. 17)

St. Mark's Lutheran Church

601 Washington Ave.

Hagerstown

Spaghetti with homemade meat or meatless sauce, salad or applesauce, breadsticks, desserts and beverage. Eat in or carryout. Ticket are $10 for adults, $5 ages 5 to 11, and free for ages 4 and younger. Buy five tickets in advance no later than Feb. 3, receive one adult ticket free. Buy tickets in advance from a St. Mark's member, or call 301-733-7550 or 443-880-0263. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.

All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast

Saturday, Feb. 17 - 7 to 10 a.m.

Christ Reformed United Church Of Christ

22514 Cavetown Church Road

Cavetown

Pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy, eggs, toast, variety of cereal, orange juice, coffee and milk. $7 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12, free for ages 4 and younger. Call 301-797-6292.

Annual Dinner, Dance & Auction

Saturday, March 2 - 5:30 to 11 p.m.

The Orchards

1580 Orchard Drive

Chambersburg, Pa.

Silent and live auctions. Black tie optional. $125 per person, $940 table of eight. Proceeds benefit Cumberland Valley School of Music. Call 717-261-1220.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: February fundraisers help local nonprofits