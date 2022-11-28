Here’s What Contributed to the Outperformance of Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC, an investment advisor, released its “Core Equity Strategy” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund posted a return of -4.92% gross of fees compared to -4.88% return for the S&P 500 Index. The fund’s underperformance in the quarter was primarily because of the stock selection. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Aristotle Atlantic highlighted stocks like Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) produces natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. On November 23, 2022, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) stock closed at $72.26 per share. One-month return of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) was -6.83% and its shares lost 1.37% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has a market capitalization of $11.581 billion.

Aristotle Atlantic made the following comment about Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) was a relative contributor, bouncing back from weakness at the end of the prior quarter. The company reported, what we view, as solid second quarter earnings and gave positive guidance on future renewal diesel trends. The Energy sector was up in the third quarter, which also provided a tailwind to Darling’s energy operations.”

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 35 hedge fund portfolios held Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) at the end of the third quarter, which was 33 in the previous quarter.

