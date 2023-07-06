'Out of control': 8 more Middleboro teens charged in triple stabbing at fire pit party

MIDDLEBORO — Eight additional teens have been charged with assault and battery in connection with a triple stabbing during an outdoor fire pit party near Wall Street on Friday, June 23, Police Chief Joseph Perkins said in a written statement Wednesday afternoon.

The charges come on the heels of the arraignment on June 26 of Jayden Wainwright, 18, of Middleboro on an attempted murder charge in connection with the same incident.

The latest charges involve two additional adults and six juveniles "that were allegedly involved in the incident,” Perkins said on Wednesday, July 5.

Matthew Brow and Alaiis Barrows, both 19 and both of Middleboro, have been charged with assault and battery in connection with the stabbings.

In addition, four juvenile males and two juvenile females, all of Middleboro, were charged with assault and battery in connection with the incident as well, Perkins said. They have not been named because of their ages.

Middleboro Police Chief Joseph Perkins conducts a press conference on Friday, April 15, 2022.

'Complete chaos' Details emerge in court of violent night at Middleboro party

How badly injured were the stabbing victims?

One of the people who was stabbed, a 19-year-old from Carver, “was critically wounded and is still being hospitalized,” the chief said Wednesday.

The other two people who were stabbed were a 15-year-old Middleboro boy and another 19-year-old Carver teen, who were stabbed in their legs with a knife during the incident and were treated at area hospitals, police said.

“Upon arrival, officers found three people who had suffered stab wounds,” Perkins said.

An arraignment date has not yet been set for the eight additional teens who face charges.

Middleboro resident Jayden Wainwright was ordered held on $25,000 bail during a dangerousness hearing at Wareham District Court on June 29

'I’m calling it whack-a-mole' Nichols Middle School in chaos as students damage building

Who was previously charged in the case?

Wainwright faces a charge of attempted murder for allegedly stabbing the more seriously injured 19-year-old Carver teen in his left abdomen, upper thigh and lower left calf.

Wainwright was also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Defense attorney Michael Sheehan entered not guilty pleas on June 26 for Wainwright in Wareham District Court at his arraignment.

Wareham District Court held a dangerousness hearing on June 29 at the request of Plymouth County prosecutors.During the hearing, Sheehan said Wainwright’s actions were in self-defense during a party scene that “was completely out of control.

Defense attorney Michael Sheehan, Assistant District Attorney Victoria Wood and Wareham District Court Judge Julie Bernard view a video of an alleged assault by a Middleboro teen during a dangerousness hearing on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Judge Julie Bernard ordered Wainwright held on $25,000 cash bail, to wear a GPS device at all times and to be confined to his grandmother’s home while legal charges remain against him.

Bernard ordered Wainwright to attend a pre-trial conference hearing on July 21 and have no contact with witnesses and victims involved in the alleged incident.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Middleboro police charge 8 more teens in stabbing at Wall Street party