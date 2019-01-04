Control just about anything that plugs into a wall with Alexa using this tiny $17 box

Alexa is one of the best things that has happened to the smart home market in the past few years. Thanks to Amazon’s strategy of giving third-party companies free access to Alexa, it’s now the voice assistant with the widest compatibility in the world. But what about all the older devices you have around the house that aren’t compatible with Alexa, like lamps and fans? Check out the Kasa Smart Plug Outlet by TP-Link, which is discounted right now on Amazon. Plug it into any outlet and you can control your old gadgets with your voice!

Kasa Smart Plug Outlet by TP-Link - Reliable WiFi Connection, No Hub Required, Works with Alexa…: $16.99

Here are the highlights from the product page:

CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE – Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android & iOS)

VOICE CONTROL – Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana supported devices for a hands-free experience

COMPACT DESIGN – Won’t block the other wall outlet allowing two Smart Plugs to be installed side-by-side.

KASA SCENES & SCHEDULES – Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically switch on and off when away or set a Scene for controlling many devices with a single button

NOTE: Requires a secured 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network connection.

