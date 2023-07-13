‘Out of control’ Leominster airline passenger deemed not competent to stand trial

A Leominster man charged with a violent outburst on board a United flight from L.A. to Boston in March is not competent to stand trial.

That was the ruling from a judge at the Moakley Federal Courthouse on Wednesday.

The judge determined that Francisco Torres needs more treatment at the Federal Medical Center in Devens.

Court documents allege Torres tried to stab a flight attendant with a metal spoon, tried to open the side door of the United Flight 2609 and shouted that he would “kill every man on this plane”.

The 32-year-old, described by prosecutors as “out of control”, was tackled and restrained by other passengers on board the flight.

During his competency hearing, a judge determined that Torres “does not understand the nature and consequences of the proceeding against him and is unable to assist in his defense.”

“People can’t be asked to sit in trial and defend themselves if they don’t know where they are, who they are, who that person up there in the black robe is and what’s going on,” said Brad Bailey, a criminal defense attorney and former state and federal prosecutor.

Torres was present in the courtroom for the latest hearing on Wednesday.

The clerk’s docket entry stated that he personally objected to the decision and asserted that he is competent to stand trial.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to issue any further comment to Boston 25 News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

