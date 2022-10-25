Control of nine seized, sanctioned Russian ships worth $13.5 m transferred to Ukrainian company

Nine Russian vessels were transferred to the management of the Ukrainian company

The National Agency of Ukraine for finding, tracing and management of assets derived from corruption and other crimes (the Asset Recovery and Management Agency or ARMA completed the transfer of nine Russian vessels.

The vessels were seized under sanctions imposed in criminal proceedings conducted by the Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation.

The sanctioned Russian vessels had been carry household goods. They arrived to Ukraine from the end of 2021 to the beginning of 2022. They are worth more than $13.5 million or UAH 500 million.

The owners of the vessels paid large amounts of taxes to the Russian budget, thereby funding the Kremlin’s war of aggression against Ukraine, Ukraine’s government said.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the ships were arrested and handed over to the ARMA.

A public tender for the management of the merchant ships was announced in May. In June a winner in the Ukrainian market was selected.

The contract period for the management of the vessels will be for a period of one year.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine