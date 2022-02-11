Out-of-control truck driver critically wounds young woman near Tower District

A driver of a pickup truck caused quite a bit of damage near the Tower District on Thursday night, and even critically wounded a woman.

Fresno Police said the pickup truck driver initially collided with a white SUV in the area of Palm and McKinley avenues.

Then the pickup truck fled the scene.

And in the process, the pickup truck driver ran a red light near Palm and Olive, and struck a 25-year-old woman, who police later found lying in the middle of the intersection, according to Lt. Sean Biggs.

As if hitting one vehicle and a woman wasn’t bad enough, the pickup truck driver then crashed through a bus bench and into a fence of a nearby home.

The truck driver got out of the vehicle and tried to flee.

But the driver of the first vehicle that the pickup truck hit the white SUV had been following the man since and managed to track him down on foot to bring the suspect to police.

The driver of the pickup truck was arrested and faces changes of felony DUI and other misdemeanor charges, according to police.

The woman who was hit by the truck was found unresponsive but breathing.

She was taken to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center, where she was in critical but stable condition.