‘Controlling bully’ killed and dumped girlfriend’s body in shallow grave in Peru

Karla Godoy was strangled to death by her partner in September 2022 - Jam Press

A “controlling bully” who killed his girlfriend during a holiday to Peru and then buried her body in a shallow grave at his grandmother’s house was convicted of murder in a landmark trial in the UK.



Legal proceedings against Jorge Garay were held at Maidstone Crown Court under new a domestic abuse law, despite the killing of Karla Godoy taking place 6,000 miles away in the South American country.



Jurors were told that an angry Garay murdered the mother-of-one by twice wrapping a bungee-type cord around her neck and applying pressure from behind to asphyxiate her.

He then wrapped the 37-year-old’s body in blue plastic sheeting and took her on a four-mile journey to his grandmother’s house in a province of the capital Lima, where he dug a shallow grave and buried her.

The trial was the first to be held in the UK under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 which permits courts in England and Wales to try cases whereby offences have been committed overseas but by someone resident in the UK.

At the start of the trial, Philip Bennetts KC, prosecuting, said that Garay was jealous because his lover planned to leave Peru to visit her daughter who lived with her father, Ms Godoy’s ex-husband, in Spain.

But within a few hours of her last phone contact with her aunt on Sep 23 2022, she was dead.

Having missed her pre-booked flight to Madrid that same day, her worried family reported her disappearance to police.

Jorge Garay will be sentenced to life imprisonment on July 28 - Kent Police

Meanwhile, Garay lied to his mother when she asked about his partner’s whereabouts, telling her Ms Godoy had “boarded the plane and gone on a trip”.

He then flew back to the UK on October 1, three days earlier than originally planned and before her body had been found.

Garay was eventually arrested in London two weeks later.

Although he accepted killing his lover, he denied murder but was found unanimously guilty after jury deliberations lasting just over seven hours.

He will be jailed for life on July 28, with Mr Justice Johnson deciding the minimum term to be imposed before he can apply for parole.

The trial heard that police in Peru had spoken to Garay, who lived and worked with Ms Godoy in Dartford, Kent, on October 12 when he admitted killing her but claimed he had acted in self-defence.

That same day he also confessed in a partly-recorded telephone call to Eric Godoy, Ms Godoy’s brother.

“He said that he [the defendant] had killed her. He said that he had put her body in his grandmother’s house and buried her there,” Mr Bennetts told the court.

The court heard when the brother asked where Ms Godoy’s body was, Garay said to “call police” as he had told them the grave’s location. The recording ended with the sound of him crying.

Garay did not give evidence to the jury.

‘Bullying, controlling, jealous man’

At the start of his trial, in which witnesses from Peru, Honduras and Valencia gave evidence either in court or via a video link, Mr Bennetts told the jury: “Although it’s not necessary to prove motive, the evidence that you will hear in part suggests that this defendant was a bullying, controlling and jealous man.

“One of the factors that made him jealous was when Karla was going to see her daughter who lived with her ex-partner.”

Ms Godoy had been born in Honduras, but later obtained Spanish citizenship having moved there in 2006. She came to the UK in December 2020.

Garay was born in Peru, but also became a Spanish citizen before coming to the UK in November 2020.

The jury heard that the couple had met in 2021 and started living together in April that year. On Sep 12 2022, they flew to Spain from Stansted Airport.

Silvia Meza, her aunt, told the court that during the visit to her home in Valencia, Ms Godoy became upset when her ex-husband threatened in a phone call to “take away” their 10-year-old daughter.

Three days later on September 15, the couple left Madrid for Lima where they spent their time visiting Garay’s family as well as Machu Picchu.

Garay’s mother Maria told police she did not see Ms Godoy after September 18, and then had a call from her son three or four days later in which he asked for the keys to the property in the San Benito district of Lima.

Murderer ‘panicked’ during incident

In his interview following arrest, Garay gave a prepared statement in which he claimed he feared for his life when his girlfriend had attacked him.

Describing her as “mad and angry”, he said they had a “huge argument” in which they insulted and slapped each other before Ms Godoy came at him with a 12in knife.

He added he grabbed her arms, ran and pushed into her with “all his weight”, and they fell to the floor with Garay on top.

He then said “something crazy” came over him and he reached for an elastic spring as she kicked him and shouted.

Garay said he “panicked” afterwards, covered his lover in a sheet and “put her in the garden”.

The jury was told that it takes 15 to 30 seconds for a person to lose consciousness from continuous pressure around the neck.

That pressure then has to continue for at least a minute to cause death, added Mr Bennetts.

Edmund Burge KC, representing Garay, said while he accepted “how, when and where” Ms Godoy died, he had not intended to kill her or cause really serious harm as he defended himself.

