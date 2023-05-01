Who controls the Senate? Breaking down the party division in the 118th US Congress.

The 118th United States Congress began its session on Jan. 3, 2023. In the 2022 midterm elections, the Republicans gained control of the House of Representatives. This is the first time since the 115th Congress that Republicans have the majority in the House.

But what about the Senate? Who has control over the Senate? Here is what you need to know about the Senate of the 118th United States Congress.

Who controls the Senate?

In the 118th United States Congress, Democrats have majority control of the Senate.

Of the 100 seats in the Senate, 48 are held by Democrats. Republicans have 49 seats.

Sen. John Fetterman flipped an open Pennsylvania seat in favor of the Democrats against Republican candidate Mehmet Oz. Additionally, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock won reelection when he defeated Republican candidate Herschel Walker in the Georgia runoff election.

Three independents are in the Senate: Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Angus King of Maine and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Sanders and King caucus with the Democrats and Sinema has said she won’t caucus with Senate Republicans. So, the Democrats still hold the majority.

Who is the president of the Senate?

The president of the Senate is Vice President Kamala Harris. According to the Constitution, it is the vice president's job to preside over the Senate.

The president pro tempore is the second-highest-ranking official of the Senate. They fill in the position of president in case of absence. The current president pro tempore is Patty Murray of Washington.

Who is the Senate majority leader?

The Senate majority leader is Chuck Schumer of New York. He has held the position since Jan. 20, 2021.

Schumer is also the chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus.

