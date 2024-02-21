Controversial bar, restaurant, nightclub zoning change passes for downtown Sarasota

A long-debated zoning text amendment redefining bars, restaurants and nightclubs is officially in the books.

The Sarasota City Commission passed a pair of motions approving the amendment on second reading 4-1 Tuesday night, with Vice Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch in dissent. The amendment, which has faced widespread public pushback in the five months since its introduction, aims to clarify the definitions of various establishments, though opponents say it clears the way for more bars and restaurants downtown.

First Reading: Controversial Sarasota bar, restaurant, nightclub amendment passes on first reading

The first motion clarified the definitions of these establishments, while the second outlined permissible uses for these establishments in certain districts. These districts are primarily commercial zones in the downtown area.

Planning staff originally proposed the changes because guidelines based on state liquor and food licensing have “proven to be unreliable in determining how an establishment will operate,” the amendment reads. Under them, establishments that function as restaurants or nightclubs don’t technically qualify as such, which has made them difficult to regulate.

Notable among the definitions are outdoor bars as independent entities with major conditional use approval and indoor bars with minor conditional use approval. Nightclubs are also allowed within

These are the new definitions for a bar, restaurant, nightclub and more, per the zoning text amendment:

Restaurant: A commercial establishment in which the principal business is preparing and serving meals selected from a menu to customers during all operating hours. Meals are prepared within a structure or out of view from the public right‐of‐way, on or off‐site, and may be served and eaten on premises.

Indoor bar: A commercial establishment at which the principal business is the sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on premises and at which the location of the counter where alcoholic beverages are served is within a building fully enclosed by windows and doors.

Outdoor bar: A commercial establishment at which the principal business is the sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on premises and at which the location of the counter where alcoholic beverages are served is outdoors or located in a building that is not fully enclosed by windows and doors.

Nightclub: A commercial indoor establishment that operates after 11:00 p.m. on any night from Sunday through Thursday and/or operates after 11:59 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and the day before a holiday, that includes a bar and live or amplified entertainment that exceeds the decibel levels outlined by the sound ordinance, and may include a dance area or a restaurant. Windows and doors shall remain continuously closed after 11:00 p.m., other than to allow the ingress and egress of patrons.

More: Siesta Beach named best in Florida, ranked Top 5 in U.S., Top 10 in world by Tripadvisor

The final motions included several amendments at the commissioners’ suggestions — most notably a change from “enclosable” to “enclosed” by windows and doors in the definition of an indoor versus and outdoor bar. “Live amplified entertainment” also became “live or amplified” to account for music amplified by speakers but not necessarily performed live.

The changes ultimately garnered the support of Commissioner Debbie Trice, who voted against the definitions on first reading in January. But they weren’t enough to sway Ahearn-Koch, who protested classifying bars as indoor or outdoor based on where the drinks are made and served instead of where the seating and activity are concentrated.

Despite an attempt at clarity, Ahearn-Koch said confusion on the tangible effects of the amendment still lingers. If she doesn’t know what it will do, she said, she can’t support it.

“Nobody really seems to understand it,” Ahearn-Koch said. “I don’t think any of us are crystal clear on this.”

Other opponents echoed Ahearn-Koch’s argument, raising concerns about noise and activity near downtown neighborhoods and living complexes. Public commenters — mostly downtown residents — worry the new guidelines will allow excessive nighttime activity to proliferate their usually quiet communities.

It’s a fear exacerbated by these residents’ proximity to where new bars and nightclubs could crop up. Several of the districts where the amendment permits the construction of bars include residential areas, and these residents fear the new establishments would be incompatible with nearby neighborhoods and schools.

More: Sarasota School Board approves resolution for November vote on property tax extension

Jane Leipold, a resident of Arlington Street in the Southside Village area, said the potential influx is inconsistent with why she moved to Sarasota in the first place. The existing commercial activity in her neighborhood, she said, is enough on its own.

“There is a peaceful coexistence and a very thriving area,” Leipold said. “[The amendment] will allow for greater noise, more violence, more public harm.”

But proponents said this fear is far-fetched. With some level of conditional use approval required for any bar, Commissioner Erik Arroyo said a downtown full of back-to-back bars is nearly impossible.

“It’s not a blanket, open-floodgates. It’s not this fearmongering going on,” Arroyo said. “All this says is, ‘If you want to dip your toe and open up a small bar, you don’t have to go through the hurdles of someone opening up a nightclub.’”

Contact Herald-Tribune Growth and Development Reporter Heather Bushman at hbushman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @hmb_1013.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Bar, restaurant, nightclub zoning amendment passes downtown Sarasota