Controversial Columbia Heights councilmember fights recall at state high court

KT Jacobs, the embattled Columbia Heights City Council member who sued the city to stop her recall election, is taking the case to the state Supreme Court on Wednesday.

It's the latest turn in a saga playing out in the north metro suburb since July 2022, when Jacobs allegedly made a racist phone call to a City Council candidate in which she questioned him about his ethnicity and qualifications for office.

In the lawsuit, Jacobs contends that a petition submitted by a citizen's group seeking to have her removed from office was "procedurally defective" and behavior she is accused of fell "woefully short of malfeasance," a requirement needed for a recall election.

In the aftermath of the call, the City Council censured Jacobs and twice passed resolutions asking her to step down; she refused, and has repeatedly denied the allegations against her. The council also removed Jacobs from all boards and commissions.

In November, an Anoka County judge sided with the city and allowed the recall election set for Feb. 13 to continue. Three candidates are on the ballot, as is one question asking voters to decide if Jacobs should be recalled.

Jacobs appealed the November ruling, and the state's highest court agreed to hear the case.

The candidate that Jacobs called, Justice Spriggs, was elected to the council and now sits next her in council meetings.

Jacobs has said a relative placed the call to Spriggs on her cell phone without her permission. In the two-hour call, Jacobs allegedly asked Spriggs, who identifies as biracial, which members of his family were people of color, as well as berating him about his ideals.

The city hired an outside consulting firm to investigate. It found that Jacobs was "untruthful" and failed to act according to the council's Code of Conduct.

That led a group called Concerned Citizens of Columbia Heights to submit a petition, leading the City Council to vote 4-1 in July to proceed with a recall election.

Oral arguments are being held at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday at the State Capitol.