Controversial coronavirus testing sites under investigation for 'scams' in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Law enforcement is investigating several controversial pop-up coronavirus test sites operating in Louisville, Kentucky, this week that the city's Metro Council president characterized as "scams."

City and state officials are advising residents to avoid the sites for testing, and Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said Wednesday all testing sites must work with the state.

Two medical marketing companies peddling coronavirus tests – including one that promises results in 24 hours – charged individuals who exhibited symptoms up to $250 per test.

The sites have been in various locations around the city, including a church, a Christian mission, and a Marathon gas station.

Price tags of $200 for tests at two sites

Louisville Metro Council President David James told The Louisville Courier Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network, on Wednesday that the tests are scams.

City officials said they didn't know about the test sites before they began operating this week, but an email indicates the city provided guidance about health reporting requirements to Edward Beighley, president of BCK Marketing, who coordinated one of the testing locations.

Beighley's communication with the city was after the site was already up and running, but no one told him to stop operating, he said.

"It's a slap in the face," said Beighley, adding that he was interviewed by the FBI on Tuesday.

Louisville resident Darryl Davis was one of those who used the pop-up testing. He had been sent home from his job as a home remodeler because he had a cough and was told not to work until cleared by a doctor.

Seeing online ads for the testing made him think it was legitimate. Davis used his health insurance to get a test from the company, BCK Marketing.

BCK now has his insurance information and Social Security number.

"I'm upset," Davis said. "I was planning on having this (test) done so I could go back to work."

Tricksters in white lab coats and phishing emails: Be wary of coronavirus-related scams, officials warn

A spokeswoman for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office said that the city has received calls about multiple pop-up testing sites and that police are investigating for "further review and possible action."

"At this time, we are advising residents experiencing symptoms to seek COVID-19 testing from hospitals, health care providers or government resources," city spokeswoman Jessica Wethington said.

A statement from Jack Brannen, spokesman for Sojourn Church, where one of the testing sites was located, said the church was not in any way affiliated with the company or testing but agreed to let BCK use the parking lot Monday through Wednesday after the organization assured Sojourn it was in communication with local government officials.

"As testing continued through Tuesday, we developed some concerns and further questions about the organization, chiefly their compliance with city and state requirements," Brannen said in the statement.

"Ultimately, we asked them not to return for testing on Wednesday."

Beighley, who was in charge of the operation in the church parking lot, told The Louisville Courier Journal on Tuesday that tests were limited and cost $200 but included testing for 19 other pathogens.

The testing was being done with three doctors via telehealth, Beighley said. The doctors decided whether someone had enough symptoms to warrant testing, and results were sent out daily via FedEx to two labs in California, he said.

Jean Porter, spokeswoman for Mayor Fischer, said the city wasn't aware of a second testing site operating near the Wayside Christian Mission homeless shelter.

That pop-up testing site, which included a van and a pickup truck, also was being run by a marketing company, Community Outreach Marketing LLC. It was operating near a gas station food market in downtown Louisville on Wednesday.

Those tests cost $200 and results were promised in 24 hours, according to Kamau Mason, president of the company.

“We’ve been around in the community, not just Kentucky, but various states around the U.S. We are providing testing to those whose insurance qualifies,” Mason said.

