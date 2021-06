The Telegraph

On a Saturday night in January 2018, Nadia Valeri was in west London celebrating with a friend who was getting married when she lost an hour of her life. She remembers ordering a rum old fashioned at a ping pong venue in east London. She played some ping pong with the groom and his friends. Then everything went blank. “I was completely unconscious,” says Valeri. “There’s about an hour of my life that no one can account for. Whatever I was spiked with was so strong that I didn’t feel like I was t