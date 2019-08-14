Controversial George Washington mural to be covered, not destroyed, San Francisco school board votes

In this Aug. 1, 2019, file photo, people fill the main entryway of George Washington High School to view the controversial 13-panel, 1,600-square foot mural, the

San Francisco's school board voted Tuesday not to destroy, but rather to cover up and preserve, a mural depicting slavery, a murdered Native American and George Washington.

The school board had voted in June to paint over the controversial mural but after public outcry, it amended the decision and decided that it would remove the mural from public view without destroying it.

The vote was split 4-3 among the San Francisco Unified School District Board of Education.

"Where we all agree is that the mural depicts the racist history of America, especially in regards to African Americans and Native Americans," School Board President Stevon Cook said in a statement. "It is important that we all share the agreement and acknowledgement of racism, discrimination, and the dehumanizing of people of color and women in American history."

The mural, titled "Life of Washington" and located at George Washington High School, was commissioned in 1936 under a New Deal era art program and painted by Victor Arnautoff.

The 1,600-square-foot painting shows a Native American's body on the ground under white American settlers and enslaved people working at Washington's estate.

The school board also voted to digitize the mural so it can be studied by students and art historians, even though it will not be in the public view.

Robert Cherny, a professor emeritus at San Francisco State University and biographer of Arnautoff, said at a school board meeting in March 2018 that the mural's purpose was to provide a "counter narrative" for students about westward expansion and the country's slave trade, according to local news outlet the Richmond Review/Sunset Beacon.

Some wanted the mural painted over because of its dehumanizing depictions of Native Americans and enslaved people while others wanted it to remain in public view to remind students of the stark realities of the United States' history.

Teacher Virginia Marshall told KTVU-TV, "I am a great-granddaughter of a slave. I don’t need a mural in my school or office to tell me I’m a slave."

However, actor Danny Glover, who attended the high school, compared covering the mural up to a "book burning," KPIX-TV reported.

"I view Arnautoff's murals, as they were for me, a reminder of the horrors of human bondage and the mistreatment of native peoples, even by the father of our country. To destroy them or block them from view would be akin to book burning. We would be missing the opportunity for enhanced historic introspection this moment has provided us," he said in a statement to the station.

"Leave that mural alone," the Rev. Amos Brown, president of the San Francisco NAACP, said at Tuesday night's meeting, according to KTVU-TV. "It tells the whole truth about Mr. Washington being complicit in the slave trade."

