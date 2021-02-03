Controversial influencer Lovely Peaches told her arresting officer that she sprayed perfume in her dog's eyes to get followers, according to police report

Lovely Peaches Lovely Peaches/Instagram

Insider obtained the arrest report for controversial influencer Lovely Peaches.

The report says she made "statements about harming or killing her dog" to earn followers.

Peaches is still held in custody and her release is dependent on her ability to pay bail.

Newly released arrest records obtained by Insider are shedding light on what apparently occurred when controversial influencer Lovely Peaches, whose real name is Brittany Johnson, was detained by the DeKalb County Police Department on January 20 on the charge of cruelty to animals.

According to the arresting officer cited in the records reviewed by Insider, Johnson told police that she sprayed her dog in the eyes with perfume to gain followers.

Videos of what appeared to be Johnson picking her dog up by the neck and spraying perfume in the dog's face began circulating on social media on the day of her arrest, which later caused outrage and calls for the dog to be removed from her care.

The arrest records say that the police department got multiple calls about the disturbing videos and photos social media users saw online. The person who made the complaint about Johnson provided police with the photos and videos that had been circulating on social media - where the controversial influencer can be seen seemingly "kicking" and "choking" the dog.

According to the records reviewed by Insider, the arresting officer wrote that Johnson told them that she "makes statements about harming or killing her dog in order to gain more followers."

The arrest records say Johnson told police officers that the dog wasn't harmed. When further questioned by police, the records say that Johnson did admit to spraying perfume in her dog's face the day prior to her arrest to "get more followers on social media."

In the last update provided to Insider by an individual close to Johnson, she was still in police custody and her release is dependent on her ability to pay the bond (online Dekalb County records show her bail is currently set at $2,500). A group of supporters has stated in a group chat viewed by Insider that they are attempting to crowdsource funds for her bail.

An animal control officer responded to the scene and custody of the dog was voluntarily signed over to them by Johnson, according to the arrest records. In a statement published by TooFab, a representative for the DeKalb County Police Department said, "Until her case is concluded, she is not allowed to own or care for any animals. Meanwhile, her Jack Russell Terrier was taken into custody by Animal Services, where it was examined by a veterinarian and Johnson voluntarily signed over custody."

Johnson is a controversial influencer known for outrageous stunts and disturbing videos that have repeatedly gotten her accounts suspended from social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Previously, Johnson has exhibited public nudity, stalked other social media figures, and made false claims about the death of her own infant daughter. Her online notoriety has led to Johnson developing a teenage fanbase and has attracted more than 100,000 followers on some since-suspended accounts.

A representative for Johnson declined to comment about the situation in a statement emailed to Insider. "She will be addressing all issues on her YouTube Channel upon her release," the representative said.

