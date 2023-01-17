Controversial Kyle Rittenhouse event at Venetian Resort Las Vegas canceled

Right-wing activist Kyle Rittenhouse promoted his planned attendance at an event at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. But that Wednesday night appearance has been nixed.

“You guys aren’t going to wanna miss out on this one!” Rittenhouse tweeted Sunday evening.

Rittenhouse’s excited Sin City announcement came shortly after a Texas brewery pulled the plug on the 20-year-old gunman, who famously killed two unarmed men at a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in southern Wisconsin.

A first-come-first-serve open bar was promised on a “gun rights” flier Rittenhouse posted again Monday with further details.

But a spokesperson at the Grand Canal Shoppes PR team at the Venetian told the New York Daily News on Tuesday: “Our tenant informed us that they have canceled the event, and we do not speak on behalf of our tenants.”

The Venetian’s Twitter feed quickly filled with requests to cancel Rittenhouse’s visit after it was announced.

“If you host Rittenhouse, I will never step foot in your hotel again,” warned one of several would-be customers.

Rittenhouse was acquitted in a November 2021 trial when jurors ruled he had acted in self-defense.

He was booked to speak at Southern Star Brewing Co. on Jan. 26, but the venue canceled that engagement last week claiming, while the brewery is apolitical, it “could not in good faith” host the event. The brewery thanked the public for supporting its decision Sunday explaining “we just want to make beer for all.”

Las Vegas became the site of the nation’s largest mass shooting by an individual in 2017 when a gunman fatally shot 59 victims from his 32nd-floor hotel room for unclear reasons. More than 500 people were injured.

———