Controversial literacy retention bill raises concerns of local superintendents

Feb. 28—A new bill that would require third-graders to be retained if they do not pass a literacy test is raising questions and concerns among local superintendents.

Presently, all Indiana third-graders are required to take the IREAD literacy test. Senate Bill 1 would have students take the IREAD test a year earlier in second grade. Students who do not pass would be required to attend summer school or receive an individual learning plan during the following school year in third grade. The student would then take the IREAD again, and if the student does not pass, the student would be retained in the third grade.

The bill passed a third reading in the House on Tuesday and now heads back to the Senate, which will review the bill for amendments before sending it to the governor's office to be signed into law.

Pioneer Regional School Corporation Superintendent Charles Grable said the goal of the bill is good, but retaining a student at that grade level can harm that student's social development and adds to dropout rates later on. He said if retention is considered for a student, it tends to be earlier in preschool or kindergarten when there is not as much of a stigma.

"The kids don't think a whole lot about it. But, when you're a third grader, fourth grader, older students, they think about it, they worry about that and it has a little bit more ramifications with it other than just you're repeating your grade level," Grable said.

In addition, other factors can influence a student not passing the test aside from reading ability. Grable said many students suffer from test-taking anxiety, or they may have been impacted by something that happened at home such as a fight or illness.

"There's so many things that can play into that when you're talking about one test on one day... if they built in some exemptions and stuff like that, then fine," Grable said. "But just to say you don't pass, you're going to be retained, that's not good policy. That's not good practice. That's not good for the kids."

Logansport Community School Corporation Superintendent Michele Starkey said there are many things to be considered with mandatory retention, such as student population. In the Logansport Community School Corporation, she said 50% of the students are English language learners coming from other countries. The bill says if a student has been in the United States for at least two years and does not pass, they are required to be retained.

Despite this, Starkey said it takes five to seven years for a student to master the spoken language, which does not include writing or reading the language. Other factors, such as if the student had any prior education or a broken education, play into this too, she said.

"... there's just so many different things," Starkey said. "And then to say, 'we're going to base this on one test on one given day.'... it's like... put me in a German class for two years and then give me a reading test in German. I'm not going to pass."

Caston School Corporation Superintendent Angie Miller said while the bill has good merits, they also have concerns regarding some of the language used and the retention aspects. She said there are studies that show some students do not need a full school year to make up what they need and would prefer for this bill to operate on a case-by-case basis. However, based on the language used, she does not believe this would be the case.

"... some of the educational gaps that we're seeing right now are caused by students moving from school to school or like the COVID-19 closures and quarantines," Miller said. "If we would just give some interventions a chance, that will make up ground for those students without having to make up a whole other year."

Grable said this bill could present challenges to their districts, as if retaining students is required, it could disrupt class sizes and teacher assignments. Starkey and Miller both saw challenges in the summer school aspect of the bill. Miller said they already have summer school, but transportation is going to be a huge factor if it is required, and the transportation they offer is not funded by the state through summer school funding. Starkey said they also cannot make summer school mandatory.

"We can't make parents send their kids to summer school, and at the same time, the funding for summer school... we used to get almost a hundred percent reimbursement. And now this year, we got just a little over 50% reimbursement for what we did for summer school," Starkey said. "So then, the rest of that comes out of our education fund, which is the normal money to run the normal school year. And that doesn't even include transportation costs because we pay for all of that separately."

In addition, many schools, including Pioneer, provide those students who do not pass IREAD with small group reading instruction to their level in fourth grade, rather than retaining them another year. The Caston School Corporation has a problem solving team that meets weekly to discuss students that are having problems, where interventions are then put in place and progress for growth is monitored, Miller said.

Logansport Community School Corporation already gives IREAD to second grade to see where students are not meeting the standards. Their teachers are trained in curriculums such as the science of reading, which emphasizes phonetic instruction to teach students how to read, according to chalkbeat.org, and Orton-Gillingham, a multisensory way of teaching literacy, ortonacademy.org says. They have also been a part of the Indiana Literacy Cadre with the Indiana Department of Education for three years and have instructional assistants and literacy coaches in the elementary school.

"... we're doing assessments all the time to see where our kids are so that it's not some test you just give at the end of the year and then we use that data for the following year," Starkey said. "We're doing assessments in between our teaching so that we can see is that working, and then 'what do we need to go back and reteach... what maybe specific areas do remediation kids need?' Those kinds of things. I feel like we have a really good grasp of what we're doing here."

If they could change the bill, Starkey said she would remove the retention aspect, and Miller said she would make sure they can make good cause exemptions for the retention piece. Both Starkey and Grable would mandate kindergarten as well as it is not currently mandated.

"Parents don't have to send kids in kindergarten. Well, kindergarten is a foundational age for that reading development, you know, that's where they're picking up on the foundational skills," Grable said. "They fund [kindergarten], but they don't require attendance. Why?"

As summer school attendance is also not mandated, Grable said he would make that required too. Additionally, he said control over the decision making process of what is best for a child needs to be kept at the local level with the teacher, principal and counselor, who know the child and what they may be going through. Plans individualized for each student need to be put in place if they have not been already, and conversations with the parent and that team need to be held to make the decision of what is best for the student, he said.

"... is it that placement in the next grade level with differentiated instruction? Do we need to consider retention? There may be a case where we do, but I think the retention piece would be rare," Grable said. "It'd be more building services around them to help them get caught up or be successful or to overcome the test-taking anxiety or whatever the problem may be, but that team knows that child. So, the decision making needs to be left with that team on what's best for that child, not somebody at the state level saying every kid that doesn't pass needs to be repeat[ing] a grade level."