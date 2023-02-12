Controversial new London concert venue could face Gove planning review

MSG sphere in Stratford - MSG Sphere

Plans for a major concert arena in east London could be halted after Michael Gove indicated he is preparing to call in the planning decision.

The MSG Sphere, an LED-covered dome in Stratford, which is as tall as Big Ben, was given the green light by officials last year. However a letter seen by The Sunday Telegraph said the Secretary of State, Mr Gove, had asked local officials “not to grant permission on the applications without specific authorisation”. The decision to issue this holding direction was made by Baroness Scott, the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Faith and Communities – on behalf of Mr Gove.

His intervention comes after the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), which oversees planning in the former Olympic Park where the sphere will be based, granted permission last month for MSG to display adverts on its dome for 25 years. Mr Gove is understood to have received a number of requests to call in this application.

The Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company (MSG) is behind the project and is currently constructing another sphere in Las Vegas. The company has already agreed to install blackout blinds in properties close to the Stratford arena and review the impact of its adverts on locals every five years.

Mr Gove’s intervention at this stage is significant because as the Secretary of State he has the jurisdiction to block it.

The LLDC was formed to act as the planning authority for the area around and including Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. It determines planning applications on behalf of local boroughs.

This development would sit on Newham Council’s territory and despite its councillors overwhelmingly refuting the plans, the power to approve remains with LLDC until the corporation disbands at the end of 2024.

Plans for this development have caused uproar from several communities close to it. Nate Higgins, Green Party councillor for Stratford Olympic Park, said: “The residents don’t want the sphere – they don’t want black out blinds imposed on them and they’re worried about the safety of Stratford station which is already overwhelmed.”

A spokesman for Stop MSG Sphere, a campaign group, said: “If the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan does not act to protect residents’ well-being by rejecting this planning application then the Secretary of State must.”

At this stage of planning, the application should progress to Mr Khan for stage two planning approval giving the mayor the power to approve or block the scheme, however Mr Gove’s intervention at this stage has temporarily halted this process.

An MSG Sphere London spokesman said: “MSG is pleased with the progress our planning application is making. We always expected the government to take the opportunity to review our application for MSG Sphere London and this formal notice has absolutely no impact on our plans in any way.”

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said it could not comment on the proposal while it is under consideration. LLDC did not respond to a request for comment.