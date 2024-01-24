Controversial leaders of US teachers union boosts Gov. Kelly’s policies in Kansas visit

Randi Weingarten, the head of America’s second largest teachers union and frequent target of conservative ire, appeared alongside Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly Wednesday as labor leaders declared their support for the governor and her policy agenda.

Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, has been the subject of intense GOP criticism following her defense of COVID-19 precautions in school. That criticism grew as concern about classroom curriculum mounted among Republicans resulting in legislation to block or curtail classroom curriculum related to race, sexuality and gender identity.

In 2022 Mike Pompeo, a former U.S. Congressman from Kansas and Secretary of State under former President Donald Trump, labeled Weingarten the “most dangerous person in the world.”

But Weingarten largely sidestepped those controversies speaking to a crowd of union members at the Kansas Statehouse Wednesday.

Instead she spoke about the power of organized labor, and the value Kelly brings to the labor movement within the Kansas statehouse. She advocated specifically for key pieces of Kelly’s platform — Medicaid expansion, funding of special education and opposition to a flat income tax — arguing they were essential to the well-being of the working class.

She and other labor leaders urged members to advocate for Kelly’s policies and emphasized the importance of electing candidates who would support unions.

“Having a decent paycheck, having good health care, having decent workers comp, that’s all really important to raise a middle class,” Weingarten said.

Weingarten’s visit and Kelly’s involvement in the event underscore a new, more political, approach the Democratic governor has taken in recent months.

On major issues this year Kelly has sought to leverage the power of the public and the threat of legislative elections in November to pressure Republicans. This has been especially clear with Medicaid expansion, which is believed to have broad public support and expands coverage to more than 150,000 Kansans but faces steep opposition from GOP leaders.

Kelly kicked off the labor rally by listing a series of items her administration had pursued to benefit labor groups over the years. Organized labor, Kelly said, was a key contributor to Kansas’ economy and budget surpluses.

“It’s only fair that they share in the success they helped create,” she said.

Following the rally, union members were set to lobby individual lawmakers on an upcoming workers compensation bill as well as Medicaid expansion, taxes and special education funding.

But it’s possible the inclusion of Weingarten in the action efforts could backfire for Kelly, giving Republicans a reason to argue the governor is further to the left than she claims to be.

Sen. Renee Erickson, a Wichita Republican, said appearing beside Weingarten may signal Kelly is “out of step” with Kansans on education policy.

“When you bring someone in that kind of is controversial and pulls her farther to the left I don’t know that that’s a wise move,” said Rep. Adam Thomas, an Olathe Republican who chairs the House Education Committee. “Especially, I’ll go back to, if you’re head of the teachers’ union, why are you coming in to weigh in and campaign on Medicaid expansion?”

Speaking to reporters, Weingarten said lawmakers should listen to union workers regardless of party affiliation. She dismissed Pompeo’s 2022 comments as performative bullying.

“There’s been a deep division in America these days and the division is really extremists versus American values,” Weingarten said. “Our whole agenda as the AFT is about how do we create real solutions that work for communities.”