Controversial president of Chicago police union faces possible firing over inflammatory posts on social media

CHICAGO — John Catanzara, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, is facing possible dismissal from the Chicago Police Department for offensive posts on social media, it was disclosed Thursday night at the monthly meeting of the city’s police disciplinary panel.

The case could be decided by the full Chicago Police Board in the coming months.

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown on Thursday night was overruled by a member of the panel in deciding a punishment for Catanzara, leader of the largest union of Chicago police officers.

According to information from the Police Board, Catanzara in 2016 posted offensive messages on Facebook. One message read, “Wtf its seriously time to kill these (expletives),” without mentioning exactly who Catanzara was writing about.

In another post in 2017, according to the board, Catanzara made a statement on Facebook that was disparaging to Muslims, reading, “Savages they all deserve a bullet.” Catanzara did not become FOP president until May.

Sydney Roberts, chief administrator of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, recommended earlier this year that Catanzara be fired in the case while Brown disagreed, calling for a one-year suspension.

But after Police Board member Andrea Zopp was randomly chosen to review the case, per city ordinance, she announced at the board’s monthly meeting Thursday night that Brown was not persuasive enough to overcome COPA’s recommendation.

“After considering this matter, it is my opinion that the superintendent did not meet the burden of overcoming the chief administrator’s recommendation for discipline,” said Zopp, a former deputy mayor under Mayor Rahm Emanuel who is president and CEO of World Business Chicago. “Based on the facts and circumstances of this matter, an evidentiary hearing before the Police Board is necessary to determine whether Officer Catanzara violated any of the Police Department’s rules of conduct.”

Zopp’s decision does not mean that COPA’s findings in the case were correct and that Brown’s rationale was wrong. But it sets the stage for a historic disciplinary hearing that could determine whether Catanzara should lose his job as a Chicago cop.

Catanzara could not immediately be reached for comment.

A spokesman for Brown also was not immediately available to comment on the Catanzara decision.

That case was an especially unusual one for Brown, who, as Chicago’s top cop, has tried to work with Catanzara in his capacity as FOP president to not alienate the Police Department’s thousands of rank-and-file officers, including those who supported Catanzara in the last union election. But Catanzara has had an extremely contentious relationship with Brown’s boss, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, whose administration is in the middle of tense contract negotiations with the police union.

COPA records show the case stems from a complaint filed by Catanzara’s commander in 2017, who accused him of expressing “bigoted views on social media,” including making “hostile remarks against Muslims, sexist remarks about women and liberals, and remarks about (former first lady) Michelle Obama.” The commander also alleged Catanzara used social media to call for “the murder of college students” and made “defamatory statements against those participating in social programs, and stated that officers should not attempt to chase offenders.”

Catanzara was also accused in the complaint of sending “inappropriate emails to Hubbard High School staff, in that the accused officer accuses (Chicago Public Schools) staff of racist tactics, questions their recruitment process, and identifies himself as a Chicago Police Officer while doing so.” That part of the allegations was not specifically referenced Thursday.

On the same day the commander filed the complaint, Catanzara posted a photo of himself on Facebook in an apparent protest of NFL players who knelt during the national anthem at the start of football games. The photo showed him in uniform holding an American flag as he stood in front of a marked Chicago police SUV.

The Police Department issued Catanzara a reprimand — among the lightest punishments a Chicago cop can face — for violating rules that prohibit officers from participating in any partisan political campaign or activity while on duty.

Overall, he has a lengthy history of complaints filed against him since becoming a Chicago cop in 1995. Records obtained by the Chicago Tribune show by the end of mid-2017, he had amassed at least 35 complaints, many for personnel violations. He’s also been suspended several times in his career, and past police superintendents have tried twice to fire him.

In August 2008, then-Superintendent Jody Weis sought Catanzara’s firing on allegations that he did not follow orders to complete a psychological exam, according to police board records. But in February 2009, the board cleared Catanzara in a 5-3 decision.

Three years later, then-Superintendent Garry McCarthy tried to fire him for working a side job as a security guard for a restaurant when he was supposed to be on medical leave for a back injury. The police board found him guilty in that case of several Police Department violations, board records show. But instead of firing him, the board voted 7-2 to suspend Catanzara for 20 days.

In May, Catanzara won a runoff election to become the next FOP president, defeating then-incumbent Kevin Graham. Catanzara received close to 55% of the vote, garnering 4,709 votes to Graham’s 3,872, according to the union.

At the time, Catanzara was relieved of his police powers and under investigation by the Police Department on allegations related to a 2018 police report he filed against then-police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. Catanzara accused him of breaking the law by allowing marchers onto the Dan Ryan Expressway to protest city violence.

That complaint remains under investigation by the Police Department’s internal affairs bureau.

Thursday night’s decision also marked the third time in two months that a police board member overruled Brown in officer misconduct cases in which he sought more lenient punishments for cops who COPA investigators felt should be fired. In October, police board members determined Brown did not meet “his burden of overcoming” COPA’s recommendations that three officers in two 2018 shootings be fired. Those two cases will be presented to the rest of the board members in the coming months.