Controversial religious freedom bill passes Iowa Senate

A controversial bill regarding religious freedom passed the Iowa State Senate.

Democrats say the Republican effort could violate the Iowa Civil Rights Act, and all Democrats voted against the change. The bill would make it more difficult to intervene in situations where people feel their religious freedoms are being violated. The legislation would make the Federal Religious Restoration Act state law, which is a piece of legislation the LGBTQ community opposes. They say it would make it easier for businesses to deny services based on sexual orientation or gender identity using religious freedom as the reason.

Republicans point to other states that have this law already. The bill still needs to be passed through the Iowa House for Governor Kim Reynolds to sign it into law.

