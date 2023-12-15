Controversial Satanic Temple display at Iowa capitol building is destroyed, group says

The Satanic Temple Iowa’s display at the Iowa Capitol building was vandalized, the non-theist group said.

“This morning, we were informed by authorities that the Baphomet statue in our holiday display was destroyed beyond repair,” the group said in a Dec. 14 Facebook post.

“Use the 7 Tenets as a reminder for empathy, in the knowledge that justice is being pursued the correct way, through legal means,” the group said.

A 35-year-old Mississippi man was charged with criminal mischief in connection with the incident, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said.

The legal display – which featured a statue of the goat-headed figure Baphomet and the seven core tenets of the group – has caused controversy in recent days and sparked debate over First Amendment protections.

“Like many Iowans, I find the Satanic Temple’s display in the Capitol absolutely objectionable,” said Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in a Dec. 12 news release.

“In a free society, the best response to objectionable speech is more speech, and I encourage all those of faith to join me today in praying over the Capitol and recognizing the nativity scene that will be on display – the true reason for the season,” Reynolds said in the release.

In a Dec. 8 newsletter, Iowa state Rep. Brad Sherman called for new legislation prohibiting “satanic displays in our Capitol building and on all state owned property.”

The Satanic Temple, founded out of Salem, Massachusetts in 2013, was granted tax-exempt status in 2019, according to the IRS database for tax-exempt organizations, and is recognized as a legally protected church.

According to the organization’s website, it does do not believe in or worship Satan. Satan is a “symbol of the Eternal Rebel in opposition to arbitrary authority.”

“We believe in reason, empathy, the pursuit of knowledge,” the organization says.

