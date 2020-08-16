Controversial South Korean pastor accused of staging 'unpardonable' rally amid surge in Covid cases

South Korea

A controversial South Korean pastor has been strongly criticised for leading thousands of followers to a rally in central Seoul on Saturday - a move which President Moon Jae-in called "an unpardonable act" amid the sharpest rise in coronavirus cases in five months.

South Korea initially performed well in the fight against Covid-19, but the number of new cases has soared recently, with 279 new cases on Sunday - following 103 on Friday, and 166 on Saturday.

The surge in Covid-19 cases prompted authorities on Sunday to reimpose tighter social distancing curbs in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Most of the new infections were among worshipers at the Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul, where 240 people have tested positive, and at another church in the surrounding province of Gyeonggi.

Tightly packed, fervent prayer services in some South Korean churches have made them particularly vulnerable to the virus.

Rally

Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon, 64-year-old leader of the Sarang Jeil Church and an outspoken government critic, used Saturday's rally, organized by another anti-government conservative group, to claim that the outbreak in his church had been caused by a “terrorist” attack aimed at crippling its political activism.

“They poured the virus on our church,” he said during the rally, which drew thousands of elderly worshipers, many not wearing face masks.

The Seoul city government had banned the rally and temporarily shut down Mr Jun's church, citing fears that a large gathering would help spread the virus.

More than 4,000 members of Mr Jun’s church were also ordered to self-isolate for two weeks and test for the virus.

The pastor ignored the order, and was accused on Sunday of violating self-isolation rules by participating in the rally.

He was also accused of “obstructing” epidemiological investigation by failing to submit a full list of church members for testing and tracing.

The Seoul city government said it would sue Mr Jun for his actions. Mr Moon on Sunday called their participation in the rally an “unpardonable act.”

Story continues

“Many of those who needed to be in self-isolation turned out in street protests, raising the serious possibility that they have spread the virus to protesters who came from around the country,” he said on his Facebook page.

“This is a clear challenge against the disease-prevention system of the state and an unpardonable act against the safety of the people.”

Another Christian sect, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, was at the centre of the country’s largest outbreak of Covid-19infections in February.

The secretive group was linked to 36 per cent of South Korea’s total cases, and on August 1, South Korean authorities arrested its founder, Lee Man-hee, for allegedly hiding crucial information from contact-tracers.

Kwon Jun-wook, a deputy director of the government’s Central Disease Control Headquarters, warned on Saturday of “early signs of a large-scale resurgence of the virus.”

Over the weekend the government tightened social-distancing rules in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, which have a combined population of roughly 20 million people.

Under the new rules, spectators will be barred from professional baseball and football games.

The authorities have emphasised that they also have the power to ban large gatherings and shut down high-risk facilities such as karaoke rooms, nightclubs and buffet restaurants if they fail to enforce heightened preventive measures, including temperature checks, keeping rosters of all visitors and requiring them to wear masks.