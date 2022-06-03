How the controversial tenure of Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer has unfolded over the last two years

Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer, who has been at the center of controversy since he was elected in April 2020, has now been named in a complaint alleging misconduct.

Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer and four attorneys close to him in the office have been named in a 27-page whistleblower complaint alleging misconduct.

Spencer, who defeated longtime City Attorney Grant Langley in April 2020, was earlier accused of harassing female employees among other controversial behavior. Here is a look back at some of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's reporting on him.

Tearman Spencer accused of harassment in the workplace

Spencer was accused of harassing female staffers, including putting his hand on the knee of one woman and commenting on another's "very nice calves."

The allegations were detailed in a city investigation that the Journal Sentinel obtained in April 2021 through an open records request. The investigation found the city's anti-harassment policy did not apply to Spencer as an elected official.

Instead, the investigation included a reminder about the kinds of behaviors that are not appropriate in the workplace.

"As an elected official, the City Attorney is not bound by the (city's) anti-harassment policy," stated the six-page summary. "Comments based on gender, gender identity, physical appearance and body parts, and touching are not appropriate workplace behavior."

In an interview, Spencer denied the allegations, calling them "fabricated stories." He noted that staffers began making complaints about his behavior just weeks after he took office in April 2020, suggesting that these were workers opposed to his plans to revamp the office.

READ MORE: Probe into complaints finds Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer not subject to city's anti-harassment policy

Tearman Spencer tells staff he's planning to use surveillance cameras

In an April 2021 staff meeting, the Milwaukee city attorney said he planned to start using surveillance video cameras in his city offices, according to several sources. By doing so, he said he hoped to prevent staffers from making false harassment complaints about his actions.

The announcement was not well-received by his employees, who raised privacy concerns, among other issues.

One source pointed out to the Journal Sentinel that employees use their personal offices to do everything from changing clothes before working out to pumping breast milk for a newborn. "He would have access to all that footage," the source said. "Do we want that?"

Another source said it was their understanding the cameras would be used just in the hallways.

In response to the complaints, Spencer was vague on the details during the staff meeting, the Journal Sentinel learned, contradicting himself on several occasions regarding the timing of his plans and the installation of the cameras.

READ MORE: Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer tells staff he's planning to use surveillance cameras in his agency

17 employees leave Milwaukee City Attorney's Office in 2021

Amid charges that Spencer has created a "toxic work environment," nearly two dozen staff members have left his agency in the 17 months since he took the helm, according to figures provided by the city.

The departures — 17 of which have come in 2021 and five in 2020 — represent more than a third of the assistant city attorney positions, all four deputies and a chief of staff. Also walking out the door were the agency's personnel officer, an IT staffer and the finance officer.

Under Spencer, former staffers told the Journal Sentinel, the agency devolved from a collaborative office with highly coveted jobs into an agency ruled by fear and intimidation. Spencer had never before held public office.

READ MORE: 17 employees left Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer's office in 2021. Some have cited a toxic work environment.

New attorney quits, says he was asked to write retaliatory memo

A recently hired attorney resigned from Spencer's office on Oct. 1, 2021, saying in an explosive letter that Spencer had asked him to write a memo documenting the failings of a now-departed attorney who had accused Spencer of sexual harassment.

Attorney Christian Thomas wrote that he saw the request, which came directly from Spencer, as politically motivated, retaliatory and inappropriate.

"I demurred, then objected, but was ultimately ordered to complete that memo as a priority over the millions of dollars of cases I am otherwise defending on behalf of the city," he wrote. "That is an intolerable abuse of power and I will not be party to it."

His letter said he was asked to document the failings of former Assistant City Attorney Naomi Gehling, who has publicly said that Spencer touched her on the knee and that she left due to the "toxic and hostile work environment" created in the office since Spencer's election in April 2020.

READ MORE: New attorney leaves Milwaukee City Attorney's Office saying he was asked to write retaliatory memo

Tearman Spencer entered into 'diversion agreement'

Spencer entered into a "diversion agreement" as a result of a complaint filed against him with the state Office of Lawyer Regulation, the Journal Sentinel learned in October 2021.

The Office of Lawyer Regulation looks into complaints of attorney misconduct and argues alleged violations of legal ethics before the state Supreme Court, which has the power to discipline lawyers.

Diversion programs do not constitute discipline, according to the Supreme Court rules.

The programs can include mediation, law office management assistance, monitoring of an attorney's practice or trust account procedures, continuing legal education, ethics school and more.

The agreement came after an 11-page complaint was filed by the Milwaukee Police Association in the spring that accused Spencer of advocating against the interests of the Police Department and other city departments, which he represents as the city attorney.

READ MORE: Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer entered into 'diversion agreement' following state-level complaint

Ex-deputy city attorney urges council to consider ousting Tearman Spencer

Miriam Horwitz, a former deputy city attorney who retired in 2020, typed out her thoughts late last year about Spencer, for whom she worked for seven months. Spencer has been hit with a wide range of accusations, from sexual harassment to creating a toxic work environment to unprofessional conduct.

Horwitz's conclusion: Common Council members should consider ousting Spencer.

"The problem is having a City Attorney who is not qualified for the job," Horwitz said in the three-page letter. "Under Sec. 17.12 Wis Stats, the Common Council has the means of removing Mr. Spencer from office. It may be time for the Common Council to react to the facts in a color-blind manner."

The law Horwitz cited would allow three-quarters of the Common Council, or 12 members, to remove Spencer for "cause," which includes "inefficiency, neglect of duty, official misconduct or malfeasance in office."

READ MORE: Ex-deputy city attorney urges Common Council to consider ousting City Attorney Tearman Spencer

Four more lawyers leave Milwaukee City Attorney's Office

It was learned in early March that four experienced and well-respected assistant city attorneys recently gave notice that they were leaving the City Attorney's Office.

That brought the total number of lawyers who have left the agency to 25 since Spencer was elected. That number includes two probationary attorneys who were recently fired.

The latest departures mean that 62.5% of the legal staff has turned over in less than two years. The office has funding for 35 assistant city attorneys and five deputy attorneys, including one special deputy who serves as chief of staff.

Ald. Michael Murphy, chair of the Finance and Personnel Committee, said it is no surprise that more than half the attorneys have left the City Attorney's Office in the first half of Spencer's term.

"It's a terrible place to work," said Murphy, who has frequently clashed with Spencer. "Why would you work there?"

READ MORE: Four more lawyers leave Milwaukee City Attorney's Office, bringing tally to 25 in less than two years

Sexual discrimination complaint filed against Tearman Spencer

A former assistant city attorney filed a sexual discrimination complaint in January accusing Spencer of touching her inappropriately and creating a "toxic and uncomfortable" workplace.

Naomi Gehling, now the chief of staff at the Fire and Police Commission, filed the state Equal Rights Division complaint against the City Attorney's Office on Jan. 31.

The complaint also asserts that Spencer directed a newly hired assistant city attorney to draft a memo that would "denigrate my work and document my alleged failing" during her time with the City Attorney's Office.

Thomas, the former assistant city attorney, resigned over that assignment last fall because he saw it as an "abuse of power."

Spencer raised alarm bells at City Hall in March when he hired an outside attorney in response to the complaint, ignoring city processes.

READ MORE: Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer is accused of touching a lawyer inappropriately in a sexual discrimination claim

Tearman Spencer's private talk with judge called "bizarre"

Spencer initiated a private talk with a judge ahead of a March court hearing to say he disagreed with the arguments of his own assistant city attorney in the case, a move called "bizarre" and "highly unusual" by legal experts.

Retired Milwaukee County Judge Jean DiMotto said that in her 16 years on the bench she never had someone approach her in the manner that Spencer had done with Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Laura Gramling Perez, who disclosed his intervention to attorneys in the case.

Other legal experts, including former judges, said it is well established that such a private visit violated not only norms in the legal community but also state Supreme Court rules governing attorneys' conduct.

READ MORE: Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer initiated private talk with judge in city case

Tearman Spencer's new dress code polices cleavage, skirt length

Spencer updated a dress code for his staff in the spring to include no revealing or tight clothes, no cleavage, no dresses or skirts above the knee, no bare backs, no halter tops, no open-toe shoes and no fragrances.

The dress code applies to both sexes, but the most provocative sections deal with female attire.

Milwaukee County Corporation Counsel Margaret Daun said she doesn't have a dress code for her team of county lawyers. She was gobsmacked by Spencer's new fashion requirements.

"It sounds like the 1950s," Daun said. "I never knew any of my city attorneys colleagues to dress provocatively. This also appears to be an antiquated blame shift that excuses harassers by blaming women for existing in female bodies in clothes."

Daun said the dress code is particularly striking given the history of sexual harassment allegations leveled against Spencer.

READ MORE: City Attorney Tearman Spencer's new dress code polices cleavage, skirt length

