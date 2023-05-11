Controversial Trump town hall sparks heated reactions
The incendiary comments by former President Donald Trump during his CNN town hall have prompted major reactions from across the aisle in Washington. Robert Costa has more.
The incendiary comments by former President Donald Trump during his CNN town hall have prompted major reactions from across the aisle in Washington. Robert Costa has more.
Former President Donald Trump reignited controversy with his comments on several topics during a CNN town hall.
Officials say the Cameron police officer was serving warrant when the suspect opened fire.
Daniel Penny is facing criminal charges for the death of Jordan Neely after he held Neely in a chokehold on the New York City subway.
MG Motors of China is looking to sell its India unit and is reportedly in talks with companies like Reliance Industries (RIL) and Hero Group.
Officers with the Boone Police Department received help from an unorthodox group on Tuesday: a herd of cows.
Former President Trump bashed Gov. Ron DeSantis in a new ad Friday, claiming the Florida Republican needs a “personality transplant.” “The problem with Rondesanctimonious is that he needs a personality transplant, and those are not yet available. Almost all congressmen and women that served with him and knew him well supported me, some of them…
In the second round of the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, Scottie Scheffler shot 7-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead.
None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: Three North Carolina healthcare systems are diagnosing toddlers with gender dysphoria and “transitioning” them. THE FACTS: Officials with Duke Health, University of North Carolina Health and ECU Health say that while they do accept young children as patients, staff only provide general counseling to parents and families at that age.
Don't miss the best shots from the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson, where Scottie Scheffler leads by one stroke.
Former President Trump has appealed the jury’s verdict that found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll. A nine-member jury on Tuesday ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million in damages after siding with the writer in her lawsuit. Trump’s attorneys filed a notice of appeal with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court…
“New York deserves better than George Santos,” former New York state Sen. Anna Kaplan said in the spot that's gone viral on Twitter.
At a news conference on Friday, attorneys for Jordan Neely’s family, Lennon Edwards and Donte Mills, said that justice would be a conviction for murder, not manslaughter. Earlier in the day, Daniel Penny surrendered to authorities to face manslaughter charges for Neely’s death. On May 1, Neely was killed after a subway encounter in which Penny placed him in a chokehold.
As the PGA tour gets underway, the upstart LIV Golf League is hosting its own tournament in Oklahoma. The league uses money from Saudi Arabia's state investment fund to poach some of the best players in the world, and critics are concerned that the league offers the country and its dismal human rights record a degree of legitimacy. Brook Silva-Braga reports.
The CNN host and the former president sparred for more than an hour Wednesday night during a "town hall"
The Channel Islands team had two games remaining on their 2023 schedule and they got an assist from their opponents.
"It's been a long year, but we came here knowing what we had to do and trusted the process."
The company benefited from a pair of prognosticator price-target lifts, plus an encouraging in-house research report.
Melania Trump vocalized her support for husband Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, but she’s remained eerily silent about all of his scandals — from his indictment in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case to his recent sexual-abuse verdict with E. Jean Carroll. The former first lady’s response isn’t surprising, according to insiders who know her well. An […]
DeSantis first introduced legislation in March that sought to ban the use of "Big Brother's digital dollar" in the state of Florida.
Law students graduating from the City University of New York (CUNY) turned their backs on New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) in protest against him as he gave their commencement address on Friday. Video posted on social media showed many of the graduates standing silently and facing the back of the room as Adams…