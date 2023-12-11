Controversial uni modern languages proposal to be discussed

The university blames a fall in the number of students studying modern languages

Controversial University of Aberdeen proposals which could see its modern languages degrees scrapped are set to be discussed.

The university has blamed a steep fall in the number of students studying modern languages for the move.

More than 12,000 people have signed a petition opposing the proposals, and a protest meeting was held on Monday evening.

The university court will meet later to discuss the future of modern languages provision.

A consultation is due to be carried out on three options for future of provision at the School of Language, Literature, Music and Visual Culture (LLMVC).

The options are:

Scrap single honours degrees in French, Gaelic, German and Spanish and reduce the number of courses required to deliver joint honours programmes

Scrap single and joint honours degrees in French, Gaelic, German and Spanish but continue "with language" programmes like International Business with French

Scrap all language programmes with a named language but offer a language as an elective course in first or second year.

The University of Aberdeen said in a statement: "The university absolutely understands how passionately colleagues, students and many members of the wider public feel about modern languages, including Gaelic.

"The consultation on modern languages was launched to address the financial unsustainability of current provision (losses of over £1.5m a year). This is the result of low and declining recruitment to degree programmes in modern languages at Aberdeen.

"The university has always made clear that it will continue to teach and value languages, and we are grateful to all those who are sending us their views and ideas on how we can do this in a sustainable way.

"The University Court will discuss the consultation under way with regard to future provision in modern languages at its meeting on Tuesday."

Student Calum MacKinnon says students are already being impacted by the proposals

Languages student, Calum Mackinnon says the department is a "cornerstone" of the university.

He told BBC Scotland News: “Its horrendous to see us just as figures because we’re not, we’re much more than that."

He says the proposed cuts are already having an impact of students studies, leaving them feeling like they "aren't valued" and "aren't supported".

A group of academics from the modern languages department described the proposals as "institutional vandalism".

A statement said: "It appears a decision was taken in a matter of days to dismantle degrees that have taken generations to build."

Senior vice-principal Karl Leydecker earlier said it was a "difficult time".

David Anderson said staff are worried about the proposals

David Anderson is the secretary of the local UCU branch and a lecturer at the University of Aberdeen. He says there is an overwhelming sense of sadness and anxiety among staff.

He told BBC Scotland: "People have worked here for 20 years, and now are being told they’ll be given four or five months redundancy payment and that’s it, for an entire career of building up an entire programme.

"You can’t look at how profitable a subject area is year by year, you have to look at the long-term.

"If you look at language provision over the last 15 years its hit highs as early as about eight years ago its currently at a low but the Scottish government is now putting it its language policy.

"You can see that in 7 years times there will be another boom."