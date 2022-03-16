Controversial Wilmington police sergeant being investigated for 'China virus' Facebook post

Rebecca Moon
·2 min read

A Wilmington police sergeant is facing an internal investigation after she posted an anti-Asian Facebook post to a local neighborhood page that referred to COVID-19 as the “China virus.”

Stephanie Castellani, a 20-year police veteran, uploaded a post to a Middletown neighborhood Facebook page that labeled COVID-19 as the “China virus,” reported Delaware Online. In the post, she allegedly wrote, “And just like that… the CHINNNA VIRUS miraculously disappeared.”

Residents of the Delaware neighborhood condemned Castellani and contacted Councilwoman Shané Darby in regards to the post.

One resident reportedly responded to Castellani’s post saying, “This is inappropriate for a neighborhood page. We have people from all backgrounds who live here and have a right to feel welcomed.”

Another Wilmington resident asked “Aren’t you a police officer?” and commented that Castellani’s post was “highly inappropriate”.

After getting the attention of Darby, in which she said she received over 20 emails and messages, she then emailed about the post to police Chief Robert Tracy and Mayor Mike Purzycki.

It was discovered that Castellani had a history of uploading offensive posts throughout 2021 and has made several inflammatory claims. She once posted that the 9/11 attacks were carried out by the U.S. government and suggested that Dr. Anthony Fauci and Mother Teresa are child traffickers. She had also spread false information about COVID-19 and targeted marginalized groups such as the transgender and Black Lives Matter community.

Since her post that referred to COVID-19 as the “China virus,” Castellani has switched her Facebook profile to private and is now being internally investigated by the Office of Professional Standards.

The president of Wilmington’s police union, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #1, has responded to Darby’s email and the investigation of Castellani in a statement supporting Castellani.

Michael Groark said in an email statement to Delaware Online on Wednesday: "Shane Darby should be condemned for attempting to negatively impact the career of a female police officer and sergeant that has dedicated her professional life to the betterment of the city and its residents."

The Wilmington Police Department has also been under public scrutiny by residents who have pointed out the lack of diversity within the department’s ranks and the alleged hostile work environment towards minority officers. Residents and City Council members have been asking for an investigation into the department and changes to its policies and procedures.

Featured Image via WITN Channel 22

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Man Yelling 'Go Back to China' Pepper Sprays Asian Gas Station Owner in Oakland

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns China of 'terrible consequences' if it invades Taiwan

NYC Doormen Who Stood By as Elderly Asian Woman was Beaten Outside Have Been Fired

China Mac Announces He's Quitting Music After 'Lack of Support'

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats introduce bill to give FTC, DOJ power to block, break up mergers

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), introduced a bill Wednesday that would give federal antitrust enforcers greater power to block and break up mergers. The Prohibiting Anticompetitive Mergers Act would allow the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Department of Justice to reject large merger deals without a court order. It would also give the government power to retroactively break up deals that resulted in a market...

  • 'It's not like we don't have enough jobs here in Wisconsin': Ron Johnson won't try to land Oshkosh Corp. postal vehicle work

    Sen. Ron Johnson said he will not persuade Oshkosh Corp to place over 1,000 new manufacturing jobs in Wisconsin.

  • Facebook sold Modi’s BJP ads at cheaper rates than rivals ahead of Indian elections

    It isn’t only Asia’s richest billionaire who has helped India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win elections over the past few years. Facebook, too, played a friendly role. An investigation by Reporters’ Collective, a non-profit media organisation based in India, and ad.watch, a research project studying political advertisements on social media, has revealed that Mark Zuckerberg’s social media platform offered cheaper advertising deals to prime minister Narendra Modi’s party.

  • Chris Cuomo seeking $125M from CNN after firing

    Chris Cuomo wants CNN and the network's parent company, Turner Services Inc., to pay $125 million stemming from his "unlawful termination" in Dec. 2021. The former Cuomo Prime Time anchor was suspended indefinitely, then fired, for aiding his brother, Andrew Cuomo, amid the former New York governor's sexual harassment scandal.

  • Russian Journalist Interrogated for 14 Hours After Anti-War Protest

    Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at Russia's state-run Channel One network, held up a sign reading, "Stop the war. Don't believe the propaganda. They are lying to you"

  • Andrew Cuomo weighing running against NY Gov. Kathy Hochul despite opposition from fellow Democrats

    ALBANY, N.Y. — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo isn’t just looking to clear his name; now he wants his old job back. Cuomo, who resigned of his own volition last year in the wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations, is eyeing a primary run against Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to a report from CNBC on Wednesday. According to the report, Cuomo fielded calls from supporters about running ...

  • British Publishers Censor Mention of Taiwan in Order to Print Books in China: Report

    Two British publishers have censored books in order to have them printed in China.

  • Email Leak: Democratic Deputy Treasurer Doubts Black Candidate Electability

    An email from Barbara Goldberg Goldman, a longtime Democratic party donor, questioned whether Black candidates can run for office and win. Her comments have received backlash from other Democrats but also trigger a larger conversation around bringing more Black people into office, per an Axios report.

  • The Indoor Smoker, The One Charging Rent By Attractiveness, And 25 Other Infuriating Roommates

    One roommate smokes indoors.View Entire Post ›

  • Keep your distance from wildlife in winter

    One of the most common inquiries has been about the wildlife in winter and if there’s anything people can do to help them out.

  • Appeals court to rule if Jussie Smollett should stay in jail

    Jussie Smollett's attorneys say they're planning to appeal nearly everything that went on in court over the last few months — from the actor's December conviction of lying to police to the 150-day sentence a judge imposed last week. Now, the issue of whether Smollett must sit in jail during these planned appeals is before a state appeals court and while the appeals could take months to resolve, the question of whether Smollett remains locked up will be resolved much quicker. The way Smollett's attorneys see it, such an order is justified because it's almost certain that Smollett would complete his 150-day jail sentence — which could shrink to 75 days if he behaves himself in jail — before the appeals on the conviction and sentence are decided.

  • India’s Tata Group may be moving into digital payments

    One of India’s legacy business conglomerates, the Tata group, is reportedly venturing into the country’s flourishing digital payments industry. The century-old behemoth awaits the National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) approval to begin operations through the flagship unified payments interface (UPI) as a third-party payments service provider, The Economic Times reported today (March 16), citing sources. Tata Digital, the group’s digital commerce entity, is reportedly in talks with ICICI Bank, one of India’s biggest private lenders, to power its UPI infrastructure.

  • Mayor Eric Adams revives controversial NYPD unit responsible for chokehold death of Eric Garner

    The mayor also railed against New Yorkers recording police activity, a constitutionally protected activity that he said has been taken too far.

  • Members of Congress left in tears after Zelenskyy shares graphic video of violence against Ukrainian civilians during speech

    Zelenskyy spoke to Congress on Wednesday morning to appeal for more military assistance and a no-fly zone as his country fights off Russia's invasion.

  • Vampire-squid thing named after President Biden had 10 arms to grab you with

    There are vampires in the deep, and they have been lurking there for about 330 million years. Vampyropods are not actually vampiric — though these cephalopods do love the darkness. The Dracula-like appearance of their mantles could almost pass for Bela Lugosi’s iconic cloak. Now a new fossil has revealed that these nyctophilic creatures have been around over 80 million years longer than anyone thought they were. And Syllimsimpodi bideni didn’t just have instant vampire cosplay, but 10 arms that

  • Washington to provide Egypt with F-15 jets, U.S. general says

    The top U.S. general for forces in the Middle East said on Tuesday that he believed the United States would provide Egypt with F-15 aircraft. "I think we have good news in that we're going to provide them with F-15s, which was a long, hard slog," General Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said during a congressional hearing. McKenzie did not provide details on timing or how many F-15 aircraft, made by Boeing, would be provided.

  • Russians Bomb Mariupol Theater Used to Shelter Hundreds of Civilians, Local Officials Say

    The Russian military has bombed a theater in the city of Mariupol where hundreds of civilians were being sheltered, local officials said on Wednesday.

  • Philippine Consulate tells Fil-Am community to be vigilant after shoving attacks on 2 elderly women in NYC

    The Philippine Consulate General in New York has reminded the city's Filipino community to be extra vigilant after receiving reports about two separate attacks on two elderly Filipino women last week. In an advisory over the weekend, the consulate reported that two Filipino women, one in her 50s and one in her 60s, were attacked while taking the subway on the same day. “The Philippine Consulate General in New York reiterates its reminder for members of the Filipino Community to always be vigilant and to take the necessary precautions, especially when taking the subway or when outside their residences,” the consulate wrote.

  • AP PHOTOS: Day 19: Images across Ukraine show wreckage, fear

    The interior ruins of an apartment destroyed by Russian shelling were visible from the streets of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. People in winter coats and hats took cover from an attack inside a building entryway in Mariupol, a besieged port city. On the 19th day of the war in Ukraine, AP photographers captured scenes of destruction and fear across the embattled country -- and some moments of playfulness among children forced to flee their homeland -- as Russian artillery kept falling from the sky, shattering buildings and lives.

  • Number of positive COVID-19 cases in China double in 24-hour span

    A massive COVID-19 surge in China is leading to millions of people being locked down and businesses closing their facilities until numbers go down.