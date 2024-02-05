Controversy brews in Marysville schools as teachers, parents push to oust superintendent

A new controversy is brewing in Marysville’s schools over the school superintendent and his staff.

This is after the Marysville Education Association (MEA) overwhelmingly voted “no confidence” in Superintendent Dr. Zachary Robbins as well as the district’s chief of finance.

Teachers accuse Robbins and his staff of botching the school district’s finances. Now, the school board is considering extending Robbins’ contract.

“We don’t think he’s an effective superintendent,” Becky Roberts with the MEA said. “There are a lot of problems in the Marysville School District.”

Those problems date back to last year, when the district reported a $17 million budget shortfall. In order to help make up that difference, all middle school sports were eliminated for the 2023-2024 school year.

Meanwhile, parents have expressed frustration with Robbins’ qualifications.

“We have a superintendent that hasn’t even got his Washington state certification,” parent Amy Hill said. “It bothers me because it shows you don’t respect your community to just go ahead and get it.”

Teachers further allege that they lack appropriate training guaranteed in their contracts, while “outspoken teachers find themselves victim to intimidation and unjust investigations.”

Parents and teachers plan to rally before Monday night’s school board meeting fighting for the superintendent’s ouster.

We reached out to the Marysville School board but have not heard back.