Controversy ove new Bottled Blonde to Gilbert continues
Gilbert redevelopment commision moves to public hearing phases for a new downtown Bottled Blonde location.
Gilbert redevelopment commision moves to public hearing phases for a new downtown Bottled Blonde location.
The quarterback spoke to reporters for the first time since his demotion.
Social media companies can no longer depend on pure advertising, as privacy and safety concerns get louder.
Over here at TechCrunch, our time is often spent finding and reporting on the next new new thing in mobility, from autonomous drones and electric air taxis to self-driving trucks and even batteries made of paper. While this tech, in theory, may someday help people and goods move from point A to B, much of it is just that -- theory. Miami has been working with transit tech company Via to bring in on-demand transit since 2020. The service, formerly called GO Connect, launched during the COVID-19 pandemic as a first- and last-mile solution, filling in the gaps between where people live and major transit hubs.
The Tesla Cybertruck has been through its first public crash, and these are the details.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
When you use public bathrooms, ever wonder what you might pick up while you're there? Here's what health experts want you to be aware of.
We look back on the health and wellness trends people were most interested in this year — some of which we’re likely to keep buzzing about in 2024.
The Bills pass-rusher turned himself in to police on a felony domestic violence charge last month.
“There needs to be teachable moments in these books,” says the editor of several bestselling memoirs.
The GLC isn't without faults, but in a generally imperfect segment, it still sits among the class leaders.
Indian authorities allied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi have questioned Apple on the accuracy of its internal threat algorithms and are now investigating the security of its devices, according to The Washington Post.
Head coach DeMeco Ryans says C.J. Stroud still has one more phase to pass before being eligible to return
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde are back from the holiday weekend to dissect the latest from the ongoing saga in Tallahassee as FSU has sued the ACC over their grant of rights deal in order to leave the conference.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto was officially introduced by the Dodgers on Wednesday after he signed a record 12-year, $325 million deal with the team.
Are you sitting down? Stop it. These desks can raise or lower with the push of a button. Your body will thank you.
A 1987 Ford Escort GL 3-door hatchback with many extra-cost options, found in a Denver wrecking yard.
The Quencher was huge in 2023 (and still is). Get these five limited-edition picks that everyone doesn't already have.
Nintendo has started shutting down online play opportunities for the Wii U and 3DS consoles. This was originally supposed to happen in April, but it looks like the company couldn’t wait.
India's Ola Electric seeks to raise $661.8 million by selling new shares in an initial public offering, the six-year-old Bengaluru-headquartered startup said in draft papers filed with the country's market regulator on Friday. The paperwork for the initial public offering follows Ola Electric raising $384 million from Temasek and Indian government-backed lender State Bank of India in a debt-heavy funding round in late October. The startup is targeting a valuation of $6.5 billion to $8 billion in the IPO, a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.
Back in mid-September, a pair of Massachusetts lawmakers introduced a bill “to ensure the responsible use of advanced robotic technologies.” The bill has had a hearing already, which is wonderful news.