Controversy over COVID-19 vaccine booster shot plan

Merck & Co. Inc. said it expects the company's experimental oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19 could get emergency authorization by the end of the year. "We expect to be able to see clinical data here in the back half of the year and still have the potential for an interim analysis and potential for emergency use authorization before year end," Merck CEO Robert Davis told investors at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Monday. Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics Inc. have been