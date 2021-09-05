The controversy surrounding ivermectin

Doctors are being pushed by some of their patients to prescribe Ivermectin, despite it being an "unproven" medication for COVID-19. Arthur Caplan, the director of the division of medical ethics at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to explain why this drug is dangerous and how some doctors are feeding into misinformation.

