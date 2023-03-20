Controversy after TWICE's Chaeyoung spotted wearing QAnon T-shirt during performance

[Source]

A controversial shirt worn by TWICE member Chaeyoung during their performance at MBC's Music Core has netizens calling out the girl group's stylists.

On Saturday, TWICE appeared on the South Korean music program to promote “Set Me Free,” the title track of their latest album, “Ready to Be.”

Chaeyoung wore a cropped T-shirt with an American flag cutout letter "Q" and the words “We Go All,” which quickly sparked reactions online.

Twitter users pointed out that the design is an altered T-shirt referencing QAnon, an American far-right political movement that started in 2017.

QAnon has shown support for former President Donald Trump and has become known for spreading baseless conspiracy theories, such as the notion of a Satanic cabal of child-abusing sex traffickers operating in opposition to Trump.

Its members have also been associated with the conspiracy theory “Pizzagate,” which is widely considered to be the predecessor to QAnon conspiracy theories. Pizzagate claimed that members of the U.S. Democratic party were abusing children in the basement of a pizzeria in Washington, D.C.

Additionally, several Trump supporters involved in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack in 2021 wore QAnon shirts.

Doug Jensen, in his QAnon shirt, became one of the faces of January 6. The FBI interviewed him on January 8, two days later. @emptywheel just sent me the transcript. pic.twitter.com/huDqt3L0G7 — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) April 10, 2022

Netizens were quick to express their frustration online, pointing out that TWICE’s stylists had not done their due diligence prior to selecting Chaeyoung’s outfit.

Now why is chaeyoung wearing QAnon shirt pic.twitter.com/bYsIaRGDaz — ⋆ ˚｡⋆୨ Rina ୧˚ (@bunnierina) March 18, 2023

u/Zombiejill on Reddit just pointed out that @JYPETWICE's stylists put Chaeyoung in a Q anon shirt If you're going to ramp up promotions in the US, get the US label to CHECK HOW YOU'RE STYLING IDOLS. Not styling anyone in neo nazi conspiracy cult merch would be a great start. pic.twitter.com/sRAwBLNVT6 — hotlaps (@SirHotLaps) March 18, 2023

The JYP Entertainment girl group will embark on their fifth world tour, “Ready to Be,” starting in Asia and Australia in April before heading to the U.S. in June.

In related news, other JYP Entertainment stylists also found themselves in hot water after K-pop fans noticed a vulgar word appearing on a T-shirt in NMIXX’s “Young, Dumb, Stupid” music video.