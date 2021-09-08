ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on ConvaTec Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = US$244m ÷ (US$3.7b - US$456m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, ConvaTec Group has an ROCE of 7.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ConvaTec Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for ConvaTec Group.

What Can We Tell From ConvaTec Group's ROCE Trend?

There hasn't been much to report for ConvaTec Group's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at ConvaTec Group in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that ConvaTec Group has been paying out a decent 43% of its earnings to shareholders. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

In Conclusion...

We can conclude that in regards to ConvaTec Group's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And with the stock having returned a mere 1.9% in the last three years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

ConvaTec Group does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for ConvaTec Group that you might be interested in.

