Convenience store clerk details threats made before man beaten in violent Arkansas arrest

The threats made against an Arkansas convenience store clerk by a man who was later beaten by officers during an arrest in Mulberry have been released in a police report from a nearby town.

Alma Police took a report about 10 a.m. about a man who had threatened a clerk at a travel center in the Crawford County city. Alma is located about 11 miles east of Mulberry.

Three law officers, two Crawford County deputies and a Mulberry police officer were caught on video beating Randal Ray Worcester, 27, outside the Kountry Xpress convenience store in Mulberry Sunday.

An Alma police report released Tuesday states a clerk threatened to cut her and spat on her.

In an incident statement given to Alma police by the clerk at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, the clerk described the threat made against her in the store.

A video posted on social media shows a Mulberry police officer and two Crawford County sheriff deputies beating on a individual lying prone on the ground on Aug. 21, 2022, in Mulberry. The Crawford County Sheriff Department issued a statement on Facebook that the two deputies have been suspended pending an investigation from the Arkansas State Police.

"A guy came in the store. He had on gray, greasy pants on," according to the statement. "He got him some water in a bottle and went outside to sit on the bench. Got up and went to the front of the store sit on the curb. I went out and told him he could not sit there, according to the statement.

"He got up and spit on me and told me he would cut my f....face up, and I told him, 'I know.' And he told me that three times and told me to get back in the store or he would cut my face up."

The clerk says the man left the store after making the threat.

"He walked to the back of the store. After that I don't know where he went," the clerk wrote.

Russell Wood, an attorney for deputies Zack King and Levi White, said the deputies found Worcester in Mulberry. Worcester was with a bicycle. Worcester matched the description of the man who had threatened the Alma clerk, Wood said.

Wood said that Worcester provided a false identity to the deputies.

Worcester became irate and "viciously attacked deputy White by grabbing him by the legs, lifting him up and body slamming him, head first, on the concrete parking lot," Wood said.

A bystander took a cellphone video of the deputies and Mulberry officer Thell Riddle making a violent arrest with Worcester lying on the pavement being punched in the head and kneed in the side repeatedly.

Worcester's attorney David Powell of Fort Smith said Worcester posted $13,000 bail and was released from the Crawford County Jail Monday.

The U.S. Department of Justice and Arkansas State Police are investigating the arrest of Worcester that Gov. Asa Hutchinson has called, "reprehensible."

Powell said he hopes to have any charges filed against Worcester are dismissed.

