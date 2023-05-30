Convenience store clerk held up at gunpoint in Bellevue’s Overlake area

A convenience store clerk was held up at gunpoint in Bellevue’s Overlake area early Tuesday.

The first report about the robbery on 140th Avenue Northeast came in at 2:32 a.m.

Two suspects who were possibly teens got away with cash and high-value items, according to Bellevue Police Department spokesperson Meeghan Black. The robbers walked away after the hold-up.

Black said it’s unclear if the robbery is connected to others on the Eastside that happened overnight.

Detectives are investigating.