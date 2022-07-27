Convenience store clerk shot and killed in South Fulton

The City of South Fulton Police Department is investigating a homicide at the Quick Pick Food Mart on Welcome All Road in South Fulton.

Police said they arrived on scene and found the store clerk had been shot multiple times. The store clerk was pronounced deceased on scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said this shooting started as a robbery of the business.

The victim is 44 years old. His name is not being released at this time.

Police said the same two men robbed a Dollar General down the road before robbing the Quick Pick.

TRENDING STORIES:

One of the men was wearing a yellow hoodie with black Adidas track pants and army fatigues.

The other man was wearing all black, with a black ski mask.

Each suspect was wearing one glove.

Police said the men could possibly be traveling in a newer-model Bronze Chevrolet Malibu.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: