Convenience store clerk shot, killed in WF Saturday morning

The clerk at a Valero convenience store in south Wichita Falls was shot and killed Saturday.

Police said a man walked into the store at 2200 Southwest Parkway near the intersection with Taft Boulevard just before 5 a.m., robbed the place, shot the male clerk, and left the store. Police have not released the 41-year-old victim's identity.

Wichita Falls Police work the scene where a convenience store clerk was shot and killed early Saturday.

Prison dogs have been brought to the scene to help search for the killer, described as a black male of medium build wearing a green hoodie and possibly black pants. He was last seen walking north toward some nearby apartments.

Police said they may release surveillance pictures to the public later in hopes of finding the man, who will be charged with capital murder when apprehended.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Convenience store clerk shot and killed in WF Saturday morning