‘A convenience store for drugs:’ Meth, cocaine seized after months-long trafficking investigation

A months-long drug investigation led to a Drakestown man being arrested and multiple illegal drugs being taken off the street.

According to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, deputies conducted a search warrant at a home in Draketown.

Haralson County along with other multi-law enforcement agents helped complete the operation.

During the search, James ‘Jim’ Fincham,57, was reportedly found to be in possession of six ounces of methamphetamine, 14 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 70 individually packaged bags with a power substance containing fentanyl, 4 ounces of marijuana a half a gram of cocaine and other Schedule 3 and Schedule 4 drugs.

Deputies also reportedly located a gun.

Sheriff Stacy Williams said the sheriff’s office will not tolerate poison being brought into the community.

“This was basically a convenience store for drugs being operated in Draketown and now, this is another drug house closed,” Williams said. “I appreciate the effort put into this case by the Haralson-Paulding DTF and the assistance that was given during the search warrant. We will continue this fight to find and arrest drug dealers bringing this poison into our communities.”

Fincham is charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a Schedule 3 drug, possession of a Schedule 4 drug, felony possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule 1 drug, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

