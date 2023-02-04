Convenience store employee recounts man robbing store on Jacksonville’s Westside

Wednesday, JSO released information on operation Déjà Vu that led to Branon Purcell’s arrest.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JSO says he robbed 10 convenience stores in 3 days across Jacksonville.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

An employee inside one of those stores at the time it was being robbed spoke out.

Keira Clarke said the man came inside the store with his face covered. After picking up donuts, he simply put the gun on the counter---and later walked out of the store with money.

“He came in there with a little mask on,” Clark said.

Clark was working inside a Circle K on 103rd street in Jacksonville and was stacking cups at the drink machine when she says the store was robbed.

Related Story: ‘Operation Déjà Vu:’ Man out of prison 21 days commits 11 armed robberies, Jacksonville sheriff says

“He had grabbed some donuts, set them on the counter, and then whenever I turned around, I guess he put the gun on the counter and told the girl to give him all the money,” Clark said.

Clark explained that after getting the money the suspect walked out of the store.

She says he did this while another customer was behind him in line.

“When I ran out the door to see, nobody was there. I didn’t even see the car pull off,” Clark said.

JSO later identified the robber as 33-year-old Branon Purcell.

Thanks to operation Déjà Vu, JSO learned Purcell also robbed 9 other stores, between Jan. 19 and Jan. 21.

“I feel bad for everybody that it happened to,” Clark said.

Read: Suspect arrested in attempted bank robbery in Springfield area

According to JSO, Purcell was just released from prison 21 days before his arrest.

He served six years in prison for armed robbery in St. Johns County.

Clark said ever since the robbery, she is always on high alert.

“I’m still kind of nervous because now people walk in with masks on and you never know what’s going on,” Clark said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Purcell now sits inside of the Duval County Jail. His next court appearance is Feb. 22.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories