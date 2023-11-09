Convenience store employee wounded in Arden Arcade stabbing, Sacramento deputies say

A convenience store employee was hospitalized Wednesday night after someone stabbed him at the business on Auburn Boulevard in Arden Arcade.

The stabbing was reported about 7:45 p.m. at the Circle D store at 3040 Auburn Blvd. at Morse Avenue. Deputies arrived at the store and found the store employee with a stab wound to his upper chest, according to a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to a hospital and was expected to survive.

Crime scene investigators were called to the store and gathered evidence as deputies questioned witnesses.

Statements given to deputies indicated the suspect appeared to be a homeless person, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a sheriff’s spokesman. But investigators had not released a description of the suspect.

Gandhi said investigators did not have more details to release about the stabbing, but they were working on Thursday to obtain security camera video near the store that could help them with the investigation.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this stabbing to call the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted by filling out the Sheriff’s Office online tip form.