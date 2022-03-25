New Convenience store opens in Lexington but you can’t physically shop there

Lexington now has a new store but customers can’t walk in the door.

It’s first DashMart, the brick and mortar concept from DoorDash.

And only “Dashers,” as the drivers are called, can go to the store at 1335 South Broadway, in front of the Campbell House in the old RiteAid building.

DoorDash, known to many as a restaurant delivery app, has been ramping up its retail components. In April the company launched the Convenience category that lets you pick out items from Walgreens, CVS and other stores. In August 2020 it launched DashMart.

What is DashMart?

DashMart, the DoorDash convenience store, stocks a variety of items that can be ordered online or on the app.

The first one opened in Lexington on March 24. The store offers groceries and drug store items that can be ordered online at DoorDash.com or from the DoorDash app, under the Convenience tab. Customers are charged a delivery fee based on location. And, depending on how far you are from the store, delivery within the hour is possible.

What can you get delivered from DashMart?

Some DashMart locations also feature local items including spices and sauces. Offerings online for the Lexington location included milk and eggs, fresh salad greens, bacon, ground beef, tofu, Beyond Meat bratwurst, frozen pizza and cookie dough, pantry staples and loads of snacks, drinks and ice cream. Even lighters (but no cigarettes.)

Depending on your location, you could get delivery from the store on South Broadway within the hour.

Feeling under the weather? DashMart can deliver over-the-counter medicines. Forgot a special occasion? They have boxes of candy. Out of diapers? Actually the selection looks a little light in that department. But if you need to do laundry, it has the basics.

According to the company, DashMart also partners with local restaurants and merchants to add their items to the retail lineup. Businesses can apply to join the DashMart/DoorDash lineup online.

DashMart, the DoorDash convenience store, located on South Broadway in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, March 24, 2021.

Who is DashMart for?

Anyone who can’t, doesn’t want to or shouldn’t be driving. Or anyone who likes to have food and groceries delivered. And anyone doesn’t want or have time to shop.

The new store is located near Lexington’s hospitals, not far from the University of Kentucky campus and downtown hotels.