Convenience store owner killed in Covington, records show

A store owner was shot and killed at their convenience store in Covington on Christmas Day.

On Dec. 25 at approximately 1 p.m., Covington Police responded to a scene at the Bull Market convenience store, on Highway 51 South.

When officers arrived, they were told an unresponsive man was behind the counter where the register was located, as customers walked into the store.

The Tipton County Medical Examiner, pronounced 57-year-old Adel Elrafei, dead at the scene, according to a media release.

A motive is unknown at this time, however, the cash register was opened with an undetermined amount of money missing.

“We are asking citizens to contact the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) if they have any information in this case. If anyone witnessed any suspicious activity or went into the store between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. today, please contact detectives who are trying to piece together the final hours before the murder” said Chief Donna L. Turner. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family in this time of loss.”

If anyone has information on the incident, please contact the CPD Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-1261.

Tips can also be sent through the Facebook messenger Covington Police Department or the City of Covington website.

