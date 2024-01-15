A convenience store owner wants to build apartments in northeast OKC. Why are residents concerned?

Architect Robert Haggard presents updated plans for a potential apartment project on Lottie Avenue to the Culbertson East Highland Neighborhood Association at the Metropolitan Better Living Center in Oklahoma City. At right, helping him hold up the plans, is Camal Pennington, chair of the Oklahoma City Planning Commission.

A neighborhood meeting started off civil as architect Robert Haggard unveiled updated plans for a project that would include a 14,200-square-foot development, currently being called Lottie Apartments, at 1304 NE 14.

But emotions heightened between property owner Usman Rashid and local residents of the Culbertson East Highland Neighborhood who have voiced misgivings about safety in the area.

The group of northeast Oklahoma City residents also are concerned about neighborhood beautification ahead of the proposed apartment project in an area beset by crime.

Hoping for answers that would ease concerns, residents asked questions about the building exterior, landscaping possibilities, trash disposal, decorative gating, security cameras and improved lighting.

“Our concern was not that we don’t believe in free market, and it’s not that we don’t believe we need better housing for individuals at OU Health, like nurses and different people like that,” said Kimberly Mackall, a pastor at People's Church and a member of the leadership team for the Culbertson East Highland Neighborhood Association. “We were concerned because this block is where the majority of the crime occurs in our neighborhood, and we wanted to understand what the impact of this will be to the community.”

Rashid is planning for the Lottie Apartments development to include at least 10 units with two stories. He also owns the nearby convenience store Checkers, at 1400 N Lottie Ave., which has been the site of numerous robberies and shootings over the years. In one of the most highly criticized moments of violent crime at the location, Ashley Rice, a 29-year-old mother, was killed by a stray bullet during a shootout between two men in 2021.

Problems of drug-dealing and prostitution pervade that block of NE 13 Street and Lottie Avenue as a whole, including near leased spaces occupied by a cannabis dispensary and lounge. Community advocates have expressed concern about Rashid’s property in the neighborhood, arguing that the types of businesses that exist now are detrimental to the quality of life in the area and that he does little to curb criminal activity on the property.

Communication between the neighborhood association and the project planners deteriorated in late 2023, until, at the request of Oklahoma City Planning Commissioner Camal Pennington, the architect Haggard issued a letter of apology to the community.

Tensions flare between property ownership and city officials

The neighborhood meeting that had started off so well last week nearly derailed after Rashid grew visibly angry and objected to statements from Ward 7 City Councilwoman Nikki Nice, who was urging him to be more proactive about safety at his convenience store and the development being planned nearby.

Rashid claimed he has spent tens of thousands of dollars on security but said he is limited in what he can control on the property. He also claimed police don't do enough to follow through when he reports troublemakers in the area and that city officials could do more to enact tougher regulations.

“I sell Marlboro Lights and a pack of chips — I don’t do anything else,” Rashid said. “Once that (customer) leaves that door, our restriction is over. Sidewalks are not owned by us. If people are congregating on the sidewalks, it’s owned by the city. There are so many problems, but we can only go so far.”

Nice responded by reminding Rashid that, even if issues of violence and drug-dealing were not exclusive to his business, his ownership of the property meant he could not be absolved of accountability to the local residents he services.

“This is not about me — this is about this development," Nice told Rashid. "I have not said it's only you. I have said it comes from around this area. You want to develop something here, so you are accountable to your neighbors, and this conversation should be with them.”

Haggard and Rashid said the current plan is to offer market rate housing to potential tenants at the planned apartments, but residents who already live in the area are worried the level of crime on the block near the development site might be a deterrent to newcomers scouting for places to live.

Valerie McMurry, director of community outreach for MetroTech and another leader among the Culbertson East Highland Neighborhood Association, reiterated her apprehension about how mishandling of the project could further delay holistic improvements to the quality of life local residents are attempting to spearhead.

"We have business owners, we have homeowners, and so we care about bringing this up to the standard, just like other neighborhoods are upgrading their neighborhoods," McMurry said. "Is it upgrading for the whole area and the whole neighborhood? I don’t think the things we are asking for are offensive.”

Pennington, who also represents Ward 7 on the planning commission, said he would be interested in seeing additional changes considered as the zoning application is finalized before its resubmission for approval. The planning commissioner highlighted to Haggard potential in the design for more lamp posts, more shrubbery and a more decorative gate to make the project more appealing.

“It’s about that signal that you send with that, and I think that that’s something to discuss," Pennington said. "It’s certainly beyond our ability to require it, but they would have the option to certainly do that. That’s what these negotiations are for.”

Shootings in neighborhood worsen fears of safety for residents

A recent shooting in the Culbertson East Highland Neighborhood underscored the residents’ concerns about safety. On Nov. 9, at 1316 NE 12 St., a police officer shot and killed 31-year-old Azjaynee Owens-Bey, who allegedly pointed a gun at numerous people within the McGuire Plaza apartment complex before firing a shot at police who had been called to the location.

Managed by the Oklahoma City Housing Authority, McGuire Plaza is home to older residents who regularly walk to Checkers Convenience Store for quick shopping and transportation from the bus stop there. Mackall and McMurry said they are worried about the wellbeing of senior tenants and other residents in the city's east side. The neighborhood leaders also are working with the local housing agency to increase access to better services.

“This isn’t just about Lottie and 13th and 14th. There are plenty of other things that are happening in this entire community,” Mackall told Rashid. “Our goal is preventive measures going forward, and as a community, the collaboration is going to be needed, so that we can protect the community that’s here, protect the businesses, but also to protect your tenants. That is what’s on our hearts to do, so I think this conversation is inevitable. It’s not going to go away, because of the burden that’s on our hearts to protect our children and protect ourselves.”

Rashid said the current lease for business tenants of the All Gas cannabis dispensary on 1406 N Lottie will end in 2025, and he has told neighborhood leaders he would not renew his contract with them. Residents, however, are not certain their concerns can wait that long.

Jacquelyn Parks, CEO of the Metropolitan Better Living Center and another leader with the neighborhood association, said Rashid's property would better serve the community if it hosted businesses providing critical needs, not cannabis, tobacco and alcohol.

“When you make it convenient for people who are struggling, who don’t have what they need to survive and they’re addicted to drugs, when you make it convenient for them to just walk down the street and get it, it makes it bad for communities and for us to thrive,” Parks told Rashid.

“The problem in most of our communities is alcohol being sold, people not really caring about what happens to us, and minority organizations being at the bottom of everything. We usually don’t get anything,” Parks also told Rashid, adding that she understood his frustrations but hoped he would be willing to keep engaging with the group. “We’re just wanting everything to be inclusive. We want you to be a part of it, and we’re not your enemy.”

