Is Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Potentially Undervalued?

While Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the TSX over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Converge Technology Solutions’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Converge Technology Solutions?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 27.44x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 25.24x, which means if you buy Converge Technology Solutions today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Converge Technology Solutions should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Converge Technology Solutions’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Converge Technology Solutions generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Converge Technology Solutions. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CTS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CTS? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CTS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CTS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Converge Technology Solutions as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Converge Technology Solutions you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Converge Technology Solutions, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

