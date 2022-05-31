Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) hikes 12% this week, taking three-year gains to 721%

While Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 12% in the last quarter. But over three years the performance has been really wonderful. Over that time, we've been excited to watch the share price climb an impressive 721%. As long term investors the recent fall doesn't detract all that much from the longer term story. The share price action could signify that the business itself is dramatically improved, in that time. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

We don't think that Converge Technology Solutions' modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last 3 years Converge Technology Solutions saw its revenue grow at 39% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. In light of this attractive revenue growth, it seems somewhat appropriate that the share price has been rocketing, boasting a gain of 102% per year, over the same period. It's always tempting to take profits after a share price gain like that, but high-growth companies like Converge Technology Solutions can sometimes sustain strong growth for many years. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, or even put it on your watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Converge Technology Solutions will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Converge Technology Solutions shareholders are up 3.2% for the year. It's always nice to make money but this return falls short of the market return which was about 9.9% for the year. At least the longer term returns (running at about 102% a year, are better. Even the best companies don't see strong share price performance every year. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Converge Technology Solutions , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

