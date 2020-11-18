Convergence of AI in 3D Printing Opportunities Analysis, 2020 Report - The Future of Smart and Digital Manufacturing

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities Analysis : Convergence of AI in 3D Printing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service titled 'Opportunity Analysis: Convergence of AI in 3D Printing' reviews the opportunities and future of artificial intelligence technology in the 3D printing industry.

Additive Manufacturing is one of the rapidly growing technologies being adopted for designing, rapid prototyping and manufacturing of new components. With the advent of smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0, the technological advantages enabled by additive manufacturing have allowed it to be adopted by diverse sectors across the manufacturing industry. There has been significant research with respect to improving the technologies' overall performance. Recent advancement in the technology is pertaining to technology convergence of other advanced technologies like mission learning, cobots and artificial intelligence.

The study provides the following:

  • An overview of artificial intelligence opportunities in the 3D printing industry

  • Patent analysis of AI-based 3D printing between 2017-2020

  • Industry drivers and challenges

  • Key companies and advancements in the Industry

  • Opportunity and technology benchmarking

  • Opportunities and business models

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Explanation of Research Methodology

2.0 Key Findings

3.0. Technology Overview
3.1. An Overview of Artificial Intelligence in 3D Printing Technology
3.2. Metal 3D Printing Technology is Anticipated to Disrupt the Manufacturing Industry
3.3. FDM-based 3D Printing Technology Seems to have the Highest Adoption Rate

4.0. Key Participants Ecosystem and Technology Advancement
4.1. Recent Industry Activities and Technology Advancement
4.2. Most of the Technology Development is with Respect to AI-based 3D Printing Technology

5.0. Technology Drivers and Challenges
5.1. Improved Technological Performance is the Key Driver for Technology Convergence
5.2. The Complicated Integration of AI with 3D Printing Technology is a Major Hindrance for Technology Development

6.0. Impact of the Technology across Various Industries
6.1. AI-based 3D Printing is Expected to be First Adopted by the Aerospace and Automotive Industries
6.2. Large Breadth of Technological Applications across all Industries
7.0. Technology Convergence--Patent Trends
7.1. The Patent Activity for Technology Convergence is Anticipated to Tremendously Increase in the Coming Years

8.0. Technology Convergence Benchmarking
8.1. Technology Ability for Serving Market Requirements is Very High
8.2. Breadth of Applications is the Key for Adoption of the Technology
8.3. Ability to Serve Industry Requirements is Key for Wide-Scale Adoption

9.0. Future Opportunities and Business Models
9.1. Opportunity and Business Model for Artificial Intelligence Software in the Additive Manufacturing Industry
9.2. Business Model Opportunity for Technology and Hardware Developers
9.3. Business Model Opportunity for Software Providers has a Wide Value Chain

10.0. Future of AI in 3D Printing
10.1. An Embryonic Technology Convergence with Potential to Disrupt the Manufacturing Industry

11.0. COVID-19 Impact
11.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Manufacturing Industry

12.0 Key Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90mhta

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


