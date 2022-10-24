Conversation tonight on swatting incident

Oct. 24—WINDSOR LOCKS — A conversation is set for 7:30 tonight on a "swatting" incident at Windsor Locks Middle School and at least 10 other school systems in the state Friday morning.

As thousands of police gathered in East Hartford for the funeral for two Bristol police officers, local police received a call about a suspected shooter and responded to the middle school.

The call turned out to be a swatting case, or a false report made about a serious crime in order to elicit a large response from law enforcement.

First Selectman Paul Harrington said this morning that he, the school superintendent and other town officials thought there needed to be a discussion of the incident as soon as possible.

The conversation will be held in the Windsor Locks High School Auditorium.

