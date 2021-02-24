Converse man faces child exploitation, pornography charges

Feb. 24—Deputies say a 20-year-old Converse man filmed and distributed videos on Snapchat of himself performing sexual acts with an underage girl.

Jonathon Walker was arrested Friday on a warrant for felony charges of child exploitation and possession of child pornography, and a misdemeanor charge of distribution of an intimate image.

Deputies responded to Walker's house in Converse earlier this month to a domestic disturbance call. After talking with people at the home, officers learned Walker had filmed a video with an underage girl and sent it via Snapchat to another person, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Walker told deputies that the girl in the video wasn't the underage girl, but another female, and denied having intercourse with the girl.

Deputies interviewed the underage girl, who told officers she and Walker had intercourse around 20 times throughout the last few months, according to the affidavit.

She told officers she was aware Walker filmed the incidents, but she and Walker agreed it was only for personal use and not to be distributed. She said she also could identify herself in the video because of an identifying mark.

Walker was incarcerated at the Miami County Jail and released Saturday on a $1,300 cash bond.

