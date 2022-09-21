Converter theft leads to child porn charges

Sep. 20—EAU CLAIRE — Evidence left behind at a catalytic converter theft led police to a man now charged with that crime as well as being in possession of child pornography.

Bradley L. Simons, 56, who most recently lived in an Eau Claire motel, was charged Tuesday for six felonies and one misdemeanor in Eau Claire County Court.

For the accusation of removing a catalytic converter from an SUV during spring, Simons faces a felony count of removal of a major vehicle part and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property. He also faces five counts of more severe felony charges for child pornography possession, which each carry a potential for 25 years in prison.

Judge Beverly Wickstrom set a $50,000 signature bond for Simons' release while his case is pending. He is not allowed to use a sawzall tool or access the internet as conditions of that bond.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police responded to a report of a catalytic converter stolen off a Cadillac Escalade shortly after midnight on May 27 on Fairfax Street. A sawzall used to remove the vehicle's part was found under the SUV, alongside a cellphone and a baseball cap.

Police did a forensic search of the phone, determining it belonged to Simons and there were no signs that people other than him used it.

There were messages in the phone between its owner and two different people discussing times, places and vehicles they'd planned to take catalytic converters from. The phone also showed Simons had accessed websites that deal in catalytic converters, which are valued highly due to small amounts of precious metals in them.

Just minutes before the Cadillac Escalade's part was reported stolen, the phone's user had unlocked its display and gone to a catalytic converter website, based on the forensic investigation.

Also found on the phone was 179 images that were determined by police to be child pornography.